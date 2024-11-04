Heritage buildings as hotels, resorts: Nod to tech, financial bids to repurpose Chhatar Manzil, Chunar Fort

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the process of technical bids, technical presentation, and financial bids for development of Chunar Fort, Mirzapur; Barua Sagar, Jhansi; and Chhatar Manzil, Lucknow—the heritage properties as heritage hotels/resorts. Chhatar Manzil (HT File Photo)

As part of this initiative, Chhatar Manzil in Lucknow, Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, and Baruasagar Fort in Jhansi will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Previously, three other heritage properties—Barsana Water Palace in Mathura, Kothi

Roshan-ud-Daula in Lucknow, and Baradari near Shukla Talab in Kanpur—are already being developed under this model.

The adaptive reuse of heritage properties through private investment will contribute to the state’s goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy. The selected properties Chhatar Manzil (5.55 acres) in Lucknow, Chunar Fort (21.94 acres) in Mirzapur, and Baruasagar

Fort (7.39 acres) in Jhansi, will be leased initially for 30 years, with the possibility of two extensions of 30 years each, for a maximum period of 90 years.

The chosen developers will preserve the historical, cultural, and religious significance of these sites while promoting them to tourists. Religious sites within the heritage properties will be restored, and access roads will be improved. Developers will also adopt nearby villages to encourage local development and job creation, with a mandate to employ at least 25% local residents.

Additionally, a mart showcasing One District One Product (ODOP) goods will be established at these sites. These areas will remain open to the public, offering tourists not only insight into the region’s rich history but also the opportunity to enjoy local cuisine.

In a separate initiative, minister of culture and tourism, Jaiveer Singh, said that a yoga and wellness centre will be established in Baghpat district under the PPP model. The Cabinet has approved the acquisition of 68.40 hectares of land for this project, along with the free transfer of 1.069 hectares of Gram Sabha land to the Tourism Department.