Hindu not a caste but a guarantee of India’s security and unity: Yogi

Lucknow:Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that Hindu did not mean a caste, sect or religion but a guarantee of India’s security, unity and cohesion. Slamming the Samajwadi Party, the CM said the SP chief and other party leaders were misguiding the people with PDA. (HT FILE)

Paying tributes to former chief minister late Kalyan Singh in the second edition of ‘Hindu Gaurav Diwas’ programme organized on the third death anniversary of the former CM, Yogi countered the INDIA bloc attack on the BJP government over the caste census, reservation and Constitution, terming it a ploy of the SP and Congress to divide the Hindu community.

The chief minister said people should remember that as long as the Sanatan Hindu society of the country remained strong, no force could undermine the unity and integrity of the nation. However, if this unity was fractured, foreign conspiracies aimed at dividing India would gain ground. “We must ensure that these conspiracies do not succeed,” he said.

“Those who divide the society with different faces, behaviours and characters will say one thing, show another, act entirely differently. Whenever given the chance, they have incited riots in Uttar Pradesh and have disrespected Hindu heroes,” he said.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party, the CM said the SP chief and other party leaders were misguiding the people with PDA. Leave alone paying tributes to Kalyan Singh, the Samajwadi Party chief did not utter a single word of condolence. Meanwhile, when a notorious local mafia passed away, he visited his village to offer fateha. “Is this what PDA stands for? Those who were responsible for the bloodshed of countless Hindus were mourning the mafia’s death as if they had lost a loved one. This reveals the true nature of the PDA”, he said.

Yogi said the incidents in Ayodhya, Kannauj and Lucknow had exposed the opposition parties completely. “Unless we unite in our fight against them, they will continue to deceive the people. Today they are worried as their shops of hooliganism and anarchy have been shut down by the double engine government. Each and every conspiracy of theirs has been thwarted at every turn,” he said.

The people should not be concerned, as the zero-tolerance policy introduced by Kalyan Singh in 1991 remained in effect even today, he said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government would continue to hold a zero-tolerance stance against crime, criminals, corruption and corrupt individuals, regardless of the cost. Not a single citizen would be harmed, he said.

Kalyan Singh’s life was dedicated to nationalism . He did not support casteism and kept a distance from the forces that divided the society, the CM said.

Yogi Adityanath described the journey of Kalyan Singh from that of a farmer, to a teacher to RSS volunteer, BJP worker, MLA and MP, a health minister in post-emergency Janata Party government, chief minister when the Bharatiya Janata Party first secured a majority in the assembly and then governor of two states.

His contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement were evident today. There were few workers and marginalized communities worldwide who had not witnessed the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. At a time when humanity was suppressed, the construction of the Ram temple on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi stood as a beacon of hope, Yogi said. “The hope for the temple gained momentum when Kayan Singh declared that even if his government fell, it would not target Ram devotees. He remained steadfast in his commitment to values and ideals,” Yogi said.

Recalling Kalyan Singh’s pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the chief minister said, “October 30 and November 2, 1990 are the dark chapters in India’s history, when bullets were fired at Ram devotees in Ayodhya. The then government tried to divide the Hindu community, but Kalyan Singh stood firm like an immovable rock, opposing those spreading the poison of casteism.”

“On December 6, 1992, under intense pressure from the central government to open fire on karsevaks in Ayodhya, Kalyan Singh announced that if the central government wished, it could dismiss his government, but he would not allow bullets to be fired at Ram devotees. He chose to resign from his post as chief minister rather than compromise on his principles,” the CM said.

“Emulating Kalyan Singh is no easy feat. It demands a great struggle, the ability to face challenges, self-renunciation and sacrifice. This is why Kalyan Singhji earned the profound trust of the public. He fought against the anti-national forces and remained committed to Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” Yogi said.