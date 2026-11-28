Calling Hindutva the BJP’s “home ground”, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav over his upcoming Ayodhya Ram temple visit, saying he wants the former CM to “come and play on our pitch”.

Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

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Speaking at a television news channel’s event in Varanasi, Adityanath said, “I want him to come and play on our pitch. Riding two boats at the same time is dangerous. I want him to step into our boat, so that it enables us to sink his boat.”

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Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the first time on December 12.

Adityanath reiterated that Yadav should first apologise to Hindus for the firing on the kar sevaks under the SP regime in the 1990s before going to Ayodhya.

“During the Ram temple movement, we were a part of it, and when we were sloganeering for Lord Ram, the SP government ordered firing on the karsevaks. Akhilesh must first apologise to Hindus,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also dismissed the recent Gen Z protests as having no adverse impact on the BJP in the upcoming UP polls by saying that in a state of 26 crore people, the youth have not launched any protests during his tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also dismissed the recent Gen Z protests as having no adverse impact on the BJP in the upcoming UP polls by saying that in a state of 26 crore people, the youth have not launched any protests during his tenure. {{/usCountry}}

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“Which state has the maximum number of young people? It’s UP. Have you seen any Gen Z protest here? Did you see any farmers’ protest? If they had any issues with the government’s work or policies, they would have taken to the streets here. The INDIA bloc, Congress, and the Samajwadi Party tried a lot (but failed).”

Calling the BJP “eternal, just like Kashi (avainashi), Yogi said the BJP will be in power for the third time in a row in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 polls.

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“No doubt that there will be a hat-trick,” he said.

He also said the BJP would contest elections with ‘lotus’ as the face of the party.

Adityanath said the lotus was the identity of BJP workers, and the party had traditionally fought elections on that symbol.

At a November 25 media event, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said the BJP contests elections on its lotus symbol and decides on the chief ministerial face through consensus among elected legislators after the results. Asked why he was not naming Adityanath as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, Maurya said the lotus was the party’s face for the election campaign.

Reacting to Maurya’s statement, Adityanath said, “The lotus flower is the face of every BJP worker. The BJP contests elections with the lotus as its face.”

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Asked about anti-incumbency against sitting BJP MLAs and reports that the party could lose 30 to 40 per cent of its seats, Adityanath said electoral assessments should not rest on a single factor.

“Every issue has its pluses and minuses. We cannot review it by looking at only one particular aspect,” he said. He claimed that BJP MLAs had delivered more development in their constituencies than anyone since Independence.

The chief minister said several factors, including local and social circumstances, would be considered while deciding candidates for the next elections. The BJP’s election committee and subsequently its parliamentary board would decide who would contest and who would not, he said.

“Decisions will be taken keeping local circumstances in mind,” he said.

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He also took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav’s recent PDA rath (campaign vehicle) yatra in Gorakhpur and hit out at him over a bulldozer accident (a 14-year-old boy had died allegedly after he was hit by a bulldozer allegedly used in Akhilesh’s rally).

“In Gorakhpur, they attempted to ride the bulldozer, but they forgot that while it is easy to talk about a bulldozer, not everyone can steer it. Operating it requires a specific kind of willpower and a firm resolve,” Adityanath said.

He accused the previous Akhilesh Yadav government of ruining the development prospects of Uttar Pradesh during its tenure. “Everyone knows their tainted past. You think they will rescue people? They were the ones who used to steal the youth’s employment opportunities; they destroyed the state’s education system. They destroyed UP’s development potential. The state will not accept such lawlessness. This is why there are no protests in the state (in our government),” he said.

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Describing the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto as a bundle of lies, he said that those whose government’s annual budget was ₹3 lakh crore are now making announcements worth ₹4 lakh crore — where will they bring the money from?

On the SP-Congress alliance and seat-sharing tensions, Yogi said, “A game of checkmate is going on between the Congress and the SP. Candidates are being announced in a hurry, out of fear that the entire family will fall apart.”

Asked about the controversy over Akhilesh Yadav’s comment that Adityanath is an outsider, the chief minister said Uttarakhand was both a ‘Devbhoomi’ (land of gods) and his birthplace.

Reacting to the chief minister’s remarks, SP national spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “Calling Hindutva their “home ground” exposes the BJP’s approach to religion. Faith is not a political pitch, nor is Lord Ram the property of any political party. Those who reduce religion to a political battleground are displaying their political interests, not their devotion. For us, Lord Ram is a matter of faith and personal belief, not a tool for political gains. We respect everyone’s faith and do not believe in the politics of religion.”

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