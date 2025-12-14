HTDS Millennial Awards 2025 puts spotlight on innovators and changemakers

Dynamic young leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across sectors were brought together at the HTDS Millennial Awards 2025 hosted by HT Digital Streams Limited (HTDS) at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Lucknow, on Saturday. The HTDS Millennial Awards ceremony organised in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The prestigious event aimed to honour millennials who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and commitment to driving positive change through innovation and impactful ideas. The awards celebrated the inspiring journeys of individuals shaping the future in fields ranging from entrepreneurship, technology, education, social impact and culture to digital influence.

Addressing the gathering, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ congratulated the award winners and praised the HTDS initiative.

“Take a problem as a challenge to overcome, no one knows where time takes you in the future,” he said, addressing the gathering.

“Never get disheartened, but make continuous efforts to become big,” he said. He shared his childhood stories on the occasion.

“Awards give you energy to move forward and work better than you have done till now,” he said.

“We are not just building factories, we are creating an ecosystem where every stakeholder can thrive,” the minister added.

Retired IAS officer Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who is currently advisor to the chief minister, congratulated the award winners and praised this initiative of HTDS.

The sky’s the limit for you, he told the award winners.

“You should participate in the Viksit Bharat and the Viksit Uttar Pradesh initiatives of the prime minister and the chief minister respectively,” he said.

The event served as a platform for recognition as well as meaningful engagement, offering an opportunity for achievers and influencers to connect, exchange ideas, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent guests, industry leaders, policymakers and young achievers, making it a significant gathering of thought leadership and innovation in the region.

The HTDS Millennial Awards 2025 underscored HT Digital Streams Limited’s continued commitment to spotlighting emerging talent and celebrating those who are redefining leadership and success in a rapidly evolving digital era.