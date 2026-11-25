When parties are trying to find the right recipe for electoral success in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the recent reference to Hyderabadi biryani and its use as a barb has spiced up the political discourse.

SP leader Azam Khan recently remarked in Rampur that people in the area prefer pulao and mutton biryani over Hyderabadi biryani, in a veiled attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (For Representation) more less

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The poll platter received a slice of controversy after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan recently remarked in Rampur that people in the area prefer pulao and mutton biryani over Hyderabadi biryani, in a veiled attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP.

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Uttar Pradesh is no stranger to promoting culinary feats, treats and tourism; the state capital received UNESCO’s creative city of gastronomy tag last year. However, for most people in the state, the daily staples include dal (lentils), chawal (steamed rice), roti (bread) and sabzi (vegetables).

With his remark, Khan intended to dismiss AIMIM’s relevance. Early this month, AIMIM formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha with Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ahead of the 2027 UP polls.

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{{^usCountry}} The AIMIM responded to Khan’s comment with the distribution of Hyderabadi biryani in a Muslim-dominated area in Etawah, the home district of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AIMIM responded to Khan’s comment with the distribution of Hyderabadi biryani in a Muslim-dominated area in Etawah, the home district of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, last week. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to Khan’s attack, Owaisi said he was never a foodie and his party was working to serve the people and bring justice to them.

Making the point that he is not new to the state and has remained active and connected with the people of Uttar Pradesh over the years, Owaisi referred to his visits to the victims of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and the family members of the 2015 Dadri lynching case.

“Azam Khan can’t dismiss AIMIM’s relevance at this point simply by making observations about pitting Hyderabadi biryani against the local cuisine. AIMIM chief Owaisi is targeting the same vote banks, which have been the domain of the Samajwadi Party,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department of political science, Lucknow University.

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The Uttar Pradesh government recently launched the One District One Cuisine (ODOC) scheme on the pattern of One District One Product to support local food makers, improve packaging and shelf life, and promote culinary tourism.

The biryani varieties available in different regions of Uttar Pradesh include those from Lucknow (Awadh region), Moradabadi (Moradabad region) and Rampuri (Rampur area).

Chef Ishtiaq Qureshi, son of legendary chef Imtiaz Quereshi, said there is no point in a debate on such issues. He said biryani too finds its origin from pulao and the former is only a refinement of the latter. He said for the common man, pulao is biryani.

“While Hyderabadi biryani has found a place on the global menu, the most refined biryani in the world, however, is the Lucknowi biryani only,” he said.

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