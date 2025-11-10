If RJD, Congress come back, future generations will curse decision: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Grand Alliance of creating a crisis in Bihar in the past and said that the leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress committed the sin of bringing jungle raj to the state, pushed it into backwardness, left the poor to starve and plundered the government treasury. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves to the crowd in Madhubani district of Bihar. (PTI)

People with a tainted and dark past are not trustworthy, Adityanath said, adding, “They are now trying to mislead people with big announcements and promises of jobs.”

“It is essential to give the NDA another chance to protect Bihar’s future,” he further said.

Addressing a series of public meetings on the last day of the second phase of the Bihar assembly election campaign, he cautioned the people that if the Congress-RJD alliance is voted to power, future generations will curse this decision.

He expressed confidence that when the EVMs are opened on November 14, it will be clear that the mandate of the people of Bihar is for “Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar”.

Yogi addressed four rallies in support of NDA candidates – Vijay Kumar Mandal from Sikti assembly constituency, Devanti Yadav from Narpatganj, Neeraj Kumar Singh ‘Babloo’ from Chhatapur, and Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul from Bisfi.

Addressing a public meeting in Narpatganj, Yogi said, “It is essential to stop those trying to bring back ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar. Those who repair the punctures come here and want to puncture Bihar’s development. Bihar, which gave the world Nalanda University and the light of knowledge, has been pushed into illiteracy and anarchy by the Congress-RJD alliance. This sacred land has been tainted by caste divisions and mafia rule. Their actions have turned Bihar into a sick state.”

“These criminals had pushed Bihar to the lowest ebb, but since the NDA government was formed in 2005 under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, today its youth are innovating in every field of life, including IAS, IPS, IFS, startups, and entrepreneurship, setting models for the country and the world. Since Bihar emerged from the Congress-RJD era, the path to development has been opened. Those who once engaged in pitting caste against caste and protecting dynastic mafias now seek to create the same situation again,” he said.

In Chhatapur, he said, “The Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress, with grand promises, has come only to deceive.

“The INDIA bloc is supporting the dynastic mafia. We must not allow the dynastic mafia to bring jungle raj back to Bihar. During the RJD’s rule, more than 30,000 kidnappings took place in Bihar. No one was safe: businessmen, doctors, engineers, daughters, or children. The Congress insulted India, saints, and the general public,” he said.

He cautioned that Madhubani, being a sensitive district, must never be allowed to become a launching pad for infiltrators. The Grand Alliance, he said, is directly responsible for the collapse of law and order and for compromising the safety of women, daughters, and traders, he said.

Highlighting the region’s rich cultural legacy, he spoke about Madhubani paintings, its renowned writers, and deep-rooted traditions, emphasising that it is the NDA alone that truly respects and preserves this heritage.

Drawing parallels with Uttar Pradesh, he said the mafia there has been demolished, bulldozed, and reduced to dust.

“Today, houses for the poor are being built on land once usurped by the mafia. There are no curfews, no riots, Uttar Pradesh is peaceful and progressing,” he said.