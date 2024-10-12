Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIM Lucknow placements: Highest domestic stipend reaches 3.95 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 12, 2024 07:50 AM IST

This year, the average monthly stipend offered was ₹1.43 lakh, an increase of ₹12,000, with the median stipend being ₹1.50 lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow students saw a small jump in the average stipend received during the placement programme for the 2024-26 batch. A total of 576 positions were offered to the post graduate students, the institute said in a release.

IIM Lucknow placements: Highest domestic stipend reaches <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.95 lakh
IIM Lucknow placements: Highest domestic stipend reaches 3.95 lakh

This year, the average monthly stipend offered was 1.43 lakh, an increase of 12,000, with the median stipend being 1.50 lakh. However, there was significant hike in the highest domestic stipend that reached 3.95 lakh per month (against last year’s Rs. 3.50 lakhs per month), while international offers topped 1.75 lakhs per month—highlighting the institute’s global appeal and the strong demand for its graduates both domestically and internationally.

In 2023, the monthly average and median stipends stood 1.31 lakhs and Rs. 1.30 lakh respectively, with the highest domestic stipend reaching Rs. 3.50 lakh, and the international stipend reaching Rs. 4 lakh. The average monthly stipends for the top 10%, 25% and 50% of students were Rs. 2.25 lakh, Rs. 2.08 lakhs per month and Rs. 1.77 lakh , respectively, stated a media release.

Prof Priyanka Sharma, the chairperson of student affairs and placement, said, “As the economy stabilises, we are confident in expanding opportunities further and preparing our students for continued professional success.”

The 2024-26 batch includes 234 freshers and 342 students with substantial prior work experience across various sectors. This mix of fresh talent and seasoned professionals helped students secure positions in a wide range of sectors including consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales and marketing, operations and retail, and e-commerce.

Several new recruiters participated in the process, including Arcesium, Barclays, Bank of New York Mellon, eBay, Essar, GMR Group, Navneet, NIIF, Paytm Money, PepsiCo Agro, Saint Gobain, Sprinklr, Tata Consumer Products, Tesco, and Virtusa.

These first-time recruiters were joined by legacy recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, McKinsey & Company, Procter and Gamble, PwC, and Tata Administrative Services.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On