Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow students saw a small jump in the average stipend received during the placement programme for the 2024-26 batch. A total of 576 positions were offered to the post graduate students, the institute said in a release. IIM Lucknow placements: Highest domestic stipend reaches ₹ 3.95 lakh

This year, the average monthly stipend offered was ₹1.43 lakh, an increase of ₹12,000, with the median stipend being ₹1.50 lakh. However, there was significant hike in the highest domestic stipend that reached ₹3.95 lakh per month (against last year’s Rs. 3.50 lakhs per month), while international offers topped ₹1.75 lakhs per month—highlighting the institute’s global appeal and the strong demand for its graduates both domestically and internationally.

In 2023, the monthly average and median stipends stood ₹1.31 lakhs and Rs. 1.30 lakh respectively, with the highest domestic stipend reaching Rs. 3.50 lakh, and the international stipend reaching Rs. 4 lakh. The average monthly stipends for the top 10%, 25% and 50% of students were Rs. 2.25 lakh, Rs. 2.08 lakhs per month and Rs. 1.77 lakh , respectively, stated a media release.

Prof Priyanka Sharma, the chairperson of student affairs and placement, said, “As the economy stabilises, we are confident in expanding opportunities further and preparing our students for continued professional success.”

The 2024-26 batch includes 234 freshers and 342 students with substantial prior work experience across various sectors. This mix of fresh talent and seasoned professionals helped students secure positions in a wide range of sectors including consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales and marketing, operations and retail, and e-commerce.

Several new recruiters participated in the process, including Arcesium, Barclays, Bank of New York Mellon, eBay, Essar, GMR Group, Navneet, NIIF, Paytm Money, PepsiCo Agro, Saint Gobain, Sprinklr, Tata Consumer Products, Tesco, and Virtusa.

These first-time recruiters were joined by legacy recruiters such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, McKinsey & Company, Procter and Gamble, PwC, and Tata Administrative Services.