IIM Lucknow sees pay bump in placement drive amid changing job landscape

Amid artificial intelligence (AI)-driven shifts reshaping the job market, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) has concluded final placements for the 2024–26 batch with a rise of ₹90,000 in the average annual salary compared to the previous year. IIM Lucknow campus (File)

The average package increased to ₹33.2 lakh per annum from ₹32.3 lakh last year, marking steady growth despite a competitive hiring environment and the expanding deployment of artificial intelligence tools across industries.

IIML director Prof MP Gupta said, “In an evolving global environment, our graduates have demonstrated remarkable adaptability, analytical rigour, and purpose-driven ambition. My heartiest congratulations to the graduating batch, and I wish them continued success in all their future endeavours.”

While the highest international package remained unchanged at ₹65 lakh per annum, the highest domestic offer rose significantly to ₹1 crore per annum—an increase of ₹25 lakh compared to last year’s ₹75 lakh. However, it was lower than the record ₹1.23 crore domestic package secured in 2024.

Through this, the institute completed placements for its 40th batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 21st batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM). A total of 559 students received over 580 offers from more than 200 recruiters across consulting, finance, general management, product management, sales and marketing, operations, retail, and e-commerce sectors.

The placement drive was conducted in a hybrid format, allowing participation from both domestic and international recruiters.