IITian-turned-godman arrested in Mathura after disciple alleges sexual harassment

A 29-year-old IIT-Roorkee graduate-turned-godman was arrested on Monday on charges of sexual exploitation after a 22-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh, who was allegedly one of his disciples, lodged an FIR at Goverdhan police station in Mathura, police said on Tuesday. Abhishek Mishra aka Aadikarta Narain Dass in Mathura police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused, originally from Odisha, allegedly targeted educated youths while residing at Radha Kund in Mathura, they added.

“The arrested accused, Abhishek Mishra, 29, of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, had renamed himself Aadikarta Narain Dass. He graduated from IIT-Roorkee in 2021 (2017-2021 batch) but later became a self-styled godman and shifted to Radha Kund in the Goverdhan area of Mathura about three years ago,” Mathura (rural) superintendent of police Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

According to the Mathura SP, Mishra initially lived in rented accommodation after moving to Radha Kund but later acquired a residence there, which he converted into an ashram.

“The accused used online discourses to attract educated youths. He would invite disciples to live with him and conduct ‘Gandharva Vivah’ ceremonies, either involving himself or between disciples. He allegedly established physical relations with women who came under his influence,” Rawat said.

Deputy superintendent of police (Goverdhan Circle) Anil Kumar Singh said Mishra allegedly brainwashed young men and women who joined him and stayed at the Radha Kund ashram.

“The accused trapped the 22-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh and sexually exploited her. The victim lodged a complaint on May 25 at Goverdhan police station, following which the accused was arrested on Monday,” Singh said.

Officials said the case was registered on May 25 under sections 308(2) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 76 (criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman) and 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

Investigators said the complainant had come to Mathura to visit her sister and allegedly came under the influence of the accused. She alleged that he administered an intoxicating substance to her and sexually exploited and threatened her on May 17.

After returning to Chhattisgarh on May 19, she broke contact with him, but he allegedly continued to blackmail her, prompting her to approach police. She also alleged that the accused demanded ₹5 lakh and intimidated her over the phone.

Police said two women and a man found at the accused’s residence were sent back to their families. The women were from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.