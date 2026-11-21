LUCKNOW When undergraduate and postgraduate students walked into the lecture halls of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) for their odd-semester end-semester examinations this week, they stepped into a digital dead zone.

The decision comes close on the heels of a September 2026 tragedy at IIT-Bombay, where a 22-year-old second-year B Tech student died by suicide in his hostel room hours after allegedly being caught using a mobile phone to access an AI app during a mid-semester exam. (File Photo) more less

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In a first-of-its-kind crackdown on high-tech malpractice, the institute has quietly deployed signal and Internet jammers around examination venues — a surprise move aimed at blocking mobile phones and artificial intelligence (AI) tools during the tests, which run from November 15 to 26.

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The decision comes close on the heels of a September 2026 tragedy at IIT-Bombay, where a 22-year-old second-year B Tech student died by suicide in his hostel room hours after allegedly being caught using a mobile phone to access an AI app during a mid-semester exam.

IIT-K director Prof Manindra Agarwal said: “Jammers have been put in place to tackle any malpractice in the ongoing examination. The need was obvious. It was felt given the past experiences.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked if any other institute had used jammers in exams or was the IIT-Bombay suicide incident a trigger point, Agarwal said: “IIT-K is using it for the first time. I have not heard of any other institute using jammers in the exam hall.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked if any other institute had used jammers in exams or was the IIT-Bombay suicide incident a trigger point, Agarwal said: “IIT-K is using it for the first time. I have not heard of any other institute using jammers in the exam hall.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement, the institute said: “Exams are on at IIT-Kanpur, and the Academic Senate-approved safeguards are in place. Exam premises are under CCTV monitoring, and we are using digital communication controlling devices and other measures to restrict unauthorised digital communication during exams. Fair exams protect every student’s hard work, and the value of every degree we award.”

A professor pointed out that educators, too, find themselves under scrutiny whenever gadget-based cheating surfaces during an examination.

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A student familiar with the institute’s administrative functioning confirmed that jammers had been installed around lecture halls where examinations were being conducted. He, however, said students were not told specifically about the deployment of the equipment.

“The institute wanted to be a little more strict to prevent cheating. It had issued a notice about stricter invigilation and said these measures would be increased in the future, but there was no specific communication about jammers,” he said during a conversation with Hindustan Times.

He added that he was aware of the planned deployment because of his involvement with the institute’s administration, but the information was not necessarily known to all students.

According to him, the ongoing examinations cover undergraduate students from the first to fourth years as well as postgraduate students.

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The student said there had been multiple instances in previous semesters in which professors reported students bringing smartphones into lecture halls during examinations and being caught or detected through surveillance cameras.

The deployment has also triggered questions over why the institute opted for jammers instead of prohibiting students from carrying mobile phones into examination halls. The student argued that enforcing a complete ban could be difficult, as candidates might find different ways to bring devices inside.

The student said the measures had not noticeably affected candidates who did not use mobile phones during examinations, although those accustomed to carrying or using such devices might now be unable to do so.