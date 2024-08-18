In a first, male dancer to bag maximum medals in BSV convocation

Lucknow: When Shivam Awasthi, 28, decided to become a dancer, society questioned him in a thousand ways. Even today, when he takes to the stage to perform Bharatnatyam wearing make-up and sporting ghungroos, he is mocked in various ways, simply because people consider dancing as a profession suited to women . Shivam Awasthi (Sourced)

However, fighting the social stigma and setting an example for others, Awasthi is the first male dancer to top Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in the past 14 years.

He would be conferred with maximum medals during the 14th convocation of the university on August 21, disclosed vice chancellor Prof. Mandavi Singh and registrar Srishti Dhaon while addressing a press conference at the university on Saturday.

Born and brought up in Sitapur, Awasthi is an only child and both his parents are teachers. “I was always told that I should join the mainstream by becoming a doctor or an engineer. However, I wanted to be rooted to my culture and religion and promote it across the world which guided me to learn dance,” said Awasthi.

He also shared that it was against his parents’ will that he pursued his bachelor’s in Bharatnatyam and received a gold medal during the convocation . “Watching me receive medals from the governor my parents were overwhelmed, and they began supporting me. I feel my achievement will help in breaking the taboo and will help in promoting more men to choose dance,” said Awasthi.

He now wants to pursue his PhD and become a teacher in a college or university. He will be conferred with 10 gold medals, including the prestigious Rai Umanath Bali Mega Swarn Padak, Yuva Aditya Ranjan Swarn Padak and Leela Vaman Rao Shadolikar Swarn Padak.

This year, 66% male students will be conferred medals during the convocation . It is a the rare occasion when more male students will receive medals in the university compared to women students. Thirty-one medals will be conferred on male students while 16 medals will be received by women students.

Prashant Pandey, a student of BPA Vocal will be conferred with the second highest number of gold medals. Five medals will be bestowed upon him followed by Anurag Maurya, a student of MPA Vocal who would get four medals, including three gold medals.

This year, for the first time, the Kusum Verma Gold medal has been included, which will be given to Pandey. It will be given by Mamta Krishna and Sunil Krishna in memory of their mother.