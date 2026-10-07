In Kanpur, Thai woman seeks help after alleged 60 lakh marriage fraud

A Thai woman walked into the office of additional DCP Shiva Singh on Tuesday with a complaint about a marriage that, she alleged, cost her ₹60 lakh and left her under pressure to convert. She also claimed she learnt only after reaching the man’s Kanpur home that he was already married with three children.

According to the woman, when she began asking for her money, Irfan told her she would have to change her religion and move to India to live with him. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman named the man as Mohammad Irfan, a resident of Anwarganj. She alleged that the two came in contact about four years ago, when he was in Thailand for business. They developed a relationship and two years ago married in Thailand according to Thai customs, she said.

She told police that Irfan later asked her for money for his business. She paid him on several occasions, beginning with around ₹20 lakh, and the amount eventually totalled about ₹60 lakh, she alleged. Despite repeated requests, he returned none of it, she said.

According to the woman, when she began asking for her money, Irfan told her she would have to change her religion and move to India to live with him. She alleged she was also pressured to wear a burqa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She said she found out only recently that Irfan was already married. When she went to his house in Kanpur, she alleged, she discovered he had been married for about 14 years and had three children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said she found out only recently that Irfan was already married. When she went to his house in Kanpur, she alleged, she discovered he had been married for about 14 years and had three children. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I was deeply shocked yesterday. Today, I only want my money back. I want the Indian government to help me in this matter,” she told police.

She said she had borrowed money from others and also had to make monthly payments to a bank in Thailand. “He never returned any money to me,” she alleged.

The woman submitted photographs of the marriage and other documents to the additional DCP. “ The police are examining her complaint, including the marriage documents, the alleged financial transactions and her claim that she was pressured to change her religion,” said Singh, adding that further action would be based on the findings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}