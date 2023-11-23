In Rajasthan, Yogi talks ‘bulldozer’ model

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday referred to the “bulldozer” action against mafia in Uttar Pradesh while coming down hard on the Congress government in Rajasthan, whom he accused of ‘Muslim appeasement’. Yogi Adityanath also targeted the Rajasthan government over worsening law and order situation. (HT file)

This ‘tushtikaran or minority appeasement’ charge that Adityanath has played up in all his rallies in Rajasthan, where he campaigned for the third day in a row, is based largely on the 2006 statement of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who had said that minorities had the first right to the country’s resources. In his meetings, Adityanath had also referred to the statement by the then PM to build on the ‘tushtikaran’ charge.

While reminding the people how in BJP-ruled states matters of faith were accorded respect, unlike in Congress-ruled ones, Adityanath also targeted the Rajasthan government over worsening law and order situation.

“Two years ago in Jodhpur, the alarming sight of individuals brandishing naked swords and engaging in riotous activities was on display. A bulldozer would have crushed these rioters if they had been in Uttar Pradesh, but the Rajasthan government remained silent over this,” Adityanath said while addressing a series of poll meetings in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Nagaur and Churu.

Talking about the Jodhpur incident that took place a few years back, he said, “Back in UP we know how to deal with such elements. But the big point is why was the Congress government silent on such people and how long are we going to allow such brazen vote bank politics of ‘curfews and riots’ to continue?”

Yogi also lamented the government’s indifference to the killings of saints in Alwar and Jodhpur, urging voters to consider these issues while casting their votes.

He also flagged the issue of “paper leaks” and reminded the audience how by replacing the Congress with the BJP in the assembly polls, the people could ensure an end to such things.

“The money that PM Modi sends for Rajasthan gets distributed in Jaipur itself and does not reach the eligible beneficiaries,” he said while stating that in the past, terrorists carried out indiscriminate attacks causing harm to innocent lives.