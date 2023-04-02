In UP, IAS officer’s gesture for disabled elderly man goes viral

In Uttar Pradesh, photos of a ‘heartwarming’ interaction between an IAS officer and a disabled elderly man have gone viral as people praised the officer’s gesture to look out for the elderly person, while assuring him of action. IAS Saumya Pandey seen interacting with the elderly man.(Twitter/@SrVipinShukla)

The incident occurred in Kanpur Dehat district when the man, identified as Dhaniram, a resident of Amraudha Nagar Panchayat, requested assistance to purchase an electric cycle under the state government’s scheme, the official Twitter handle of Chief Development Officer, Kanpur Dehat said in a post. “The Chief Development Officer @saumyapandey999 heard the pain of Divyang old Dhaniram, a resident of Amraudha Nagar Panchayat, who came to buy an electronic cycle and directed the Divyangjan Adhikari to provide all possible help so that the old people can get all the benefits of the government's schemes.”

The photos of the incident – which happened outside the office building – were shared by the administration and have gone viral as the netizens praised IAS Pandey for rising above the ‘VIP culture in bureaucracy’ and attending to the complainant while sitting on the ground, being out in the Sun.

“New Uttar Pradesh of New India, no vip culture, public welfare now…IAS woman officer Mrs. Saumya Pandey (CDO Kanpur Dehat) reached with her complaint and listened to the disabled elderly sitting on the ground and understood her pain!,” a Twitter user said, sharing the photos.

Similar praises were showered upon IAS Pandey for discharging her duty ‘sincerely’ as people lauded her for the gesture.

