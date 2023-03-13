Now, CM’s Fellowship Scheme for 100 aspirational municipal bodies in UP

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government is now going to launch the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Scheme in 100 aspirational municipal bodies in its bid to involve talented youths in the development of the state. To apply for the CM Fellowship Scheme, the applicant must be a resident of UP and a graduate with 60% marks. (Pic for representation)

The state proposes to select 100 research scholars for one year (from the date of their appointments) and give them certain remuneration, travel allowance, as well as tablets to work. These scholars will work under the supervision of the district magistrate and chief development officer for the development of aspirational municipal bodies and accelerate the implementation of schemes besides ensuring quality of work.

An official press release said the period of fellowship can even be extended for exceptional candidates, with the approval of the government. The objective of the programme is to provide a special opportunity for the youth for participation in policy making, management, implementation and monitoring of schemes with the state government. The state planning department is likely to issue a mandate in this regard soon, it said.

The UP government has implemented the CM Fellowship Scheme in 100 aspirational blocks. It has also launched a ‘friends of entrepreneurs’ (Udyami Mitra) scheme for appointment of youths to work at various development authorities and coordinate with the investors.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s intention is that aspirational urban bodies should also get the benefit of the energy, technical skills and new approach of the youth. The selected researchers will be provided accommodation in the municipal body itself during the period of the programme. Besides, the government will give preference to such research scholars who want to join government service after gaining two-three years of experience.

The scholars will be selected in areas such as banking, finance, revenue, public policy and governance, tourism and culture, data science, artificial intelligence, IT, ITES, biotechnology, machine learning, data governance, agriculture, rural development, panchayati raj and allied areas, forest, environment and climate education, health, sanitation, nutrition and skill development.

To apply for the CM Fellowship Scheme, the applicant must be a resident of UP and a graduate with 60% marks. The candidate should have knowledge of working on computers and must not be aged above 40 years.