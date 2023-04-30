Uttar Pradesh: ‘Dog bites’ emerge as a key concern during civic poll campaign in Lucknow

Street dogs and increasing cases of dog bites have emerged as an important issue during the ongoing civic poll campaign. Party candidates admit that at various places people have been reminding them about the issue, some even announcing a poll boycott in protest against the alleged indifferent approach of the local administration and municipal corporation on the issue. ‘Dog bites’ emerge as a key concern during civic poll campaign in Lucknow (HT file)

The residents of Shrishti Apartments in Jankipuram have announced boycott of the civic polls following several cases of dog bites in their area and inaction of authorities to solve the problem.

They pointed out that only on Friday, the latest ‘dog bite’ case took place when a senior citizen Vinod Kumar Dixit was bitten by some street dogs.

In Shri Guru Govind Singh ward in Alambagh, the residents of Patel Nagar and Adarsh Nagar too cited ‘dog bite’ incidents before candidates of various parties. They told the candidates that they will only vote for the party which would solve the problem.

Nikhil Chaturvedi, a resident of Patel Nagar said: “Two senior citizens out on morning walk, were bitten by street dogs. Several kids have suffered dog bites too but the municipal corporation has no solution to the problem. They say that NGOs don’t let them catch dogs. As residents continue to suffer, we have told the candidates they will have to solve the problem. It’s a local problem so there should be a local solution for this.”

BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla along with local candidates met residents of Srishti Apartments and assured them that the problem would be taken care of.

BJP candidates Deepak Lodhi and Rajkumari Maurya BJP from Jankipuram 2 and Jankipuram 3 wards said: “It’s true that along with roads, sewer, drains and street lights, this time people are also asking us to address the problem of street dogs and stray animals.”

Nutan Nayak, BJP candidate Sangeeta Awasthi, Congress candidate, both from Guru Govind Singh ward too admitted that they were facing problems in convincing voters on the issue. “The voters are complaining about increasing number of dogs in every area. I have talked to the chief animal welfare officer to implement an animal birth control programme.”

Animal welfare officer Dr Abhinav Varma said: “During the last two years, about 57,000 dogs have been sterilised by the municipal corporation. The animal birth control programme would be implemented more aggressively now. We will sterilise triple number of street dogs now. We need to implement area-based dog sterlisation programme to control the dog population in the city.”