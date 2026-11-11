Insider tipped off gang about Gujarat-based cash couriers; six held in Lucknow

Four robberies involving nearly ₹3.02 crore from cash couriers of Gujarat-based spice and agricultural produce traders in Lucknow between May and October went largely unnoticed, with none attracting significant media attention. In each case, the complainants approached the police days after the incident.

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The cases came into focus following the arrest of a six-member gang by the Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday/Sunday night, which has also uncovered an information network allegedly used to identify cash couriers, track their movements and intercept them.

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A key question, however, remains unanswered: who was supplying information to the gang’s informant?

STF additional superintendent of police (ASP) Deepak Kumar Singh said Amrit Lal Pal provided the gang with details of potential targets, but investigators were yet to establish how he obtained information about large cash movements.

“We have established that Amrit Lal Pal used to provide information to the gang. However, from whom he used to get information about the movement of large amounts of cash is still unclear. We are further investigating this aspect,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the STF, Pal allegedly shared details of couriers travelling between Gujarat and Lucknow, including traders’ business locations, cash movements and scooter registration numbers. He also allegedly negotiated a commission for the information and persuaded gang members that traders carrying large amounts of unaccounted cash would be reluctant to report robberies to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the STF, Pal allegedly shared details of couriers travelling between Gujarat and Lucknow, including traders’ business locations, cash movements and scooter registration numbers. He also allegedly negotiated a commission for the information and persuaded gang members that traders carrying large amounts of unaccounted cash would be reluctant to report robberies to the police. {{/usCountry}}

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The gang allegedly used these inputs to follow couriers after they left traders’ establishments, ram their scooters with cars, assault them with iron rods and sticks, threaten them with a pistol and flee with their cash bags.

The STF arrested alleged mastermind Dinesh Chandra Yadav alias Chhotu (23) and five associates on Saturday/Sunday night. It recovered ₹48.45 lakh allegedly looted in the robberies, an illegal pistol with two cartridges, a car, a motorcycle, seven mobile phones and documents belonging to victims.

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Investigators found that Mohit Kanojia conducted reconnaissance on a motorcycle near traders’ premises behind Jaipuria School. He allegedly followed couriers leaving with cash and alerted his associates over mobile phones.

Saurabh Yadav would then ram the victims’ scooters with a car, knocking them onto the road. Dinesh allegedly threatened them with a pistol while other gang members assaulted them before snatching their bags.

A motorcycle was used to track potential targets.

The STF received information that gang members would assemble near Sahara Bridge in Gomti Nagar around midnight on Saturday/ Sunday to distribute the proceeds of earlier robberies ahead of Diwali. A team intercepted them near a cricket academy at around 1.50am on Sunday while they were allegedly exchanging bags containing cash.

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The arrested accused are Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Saurabh Yadav (25), Aman alias Raman Yadav (25), Saurabh Dixit (22), Mohit Kanojia (24) and Gyan Singh (25). Of the ₹48.45 lakh recovered, ₹12.50 lakh was seized from Dinesh, ₹10.90 lakh from Saurabh Yadav, ₹11.10 lakh from Aman, ₹5.75 lakh from Saurabh Dixit, ₹4.20 lakh from Kanojia and ₹4 lakh from Gyan Singh.

The six have been booked in connection with a case registered at Gomti Nagar police station. Investigators are now trying to establish the source of the information that enabled the gang to track large cash movements. The gang also allegedly made four to five unsuccessful attempts to target couriers near Dayal, Gwari and Shankar intersections. It abandoned these attempts because of police patrolling, heavy traffic and alertness among people in the area.

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The STF has linked the gang to four incidents:

May 2, Viraaj Khand: Gujarat-based traders Bhavik Parmar and Paresh S Barad were allegedly robbed of ₹22 lakh after their scooter was rammed near a vegetable market. They were assaulted and threatened with a pistol.

July 3, Virat Khand: Mitesh Patel and Jaimin Patel were allegedly carrying ₹45 lakh on a scooter when a white car rammed their vehicle. The gang fled with the cash and their identity documents.

September 3, near Mayo Hospital: A courier travelling on a scooter was allegedly knocked off by the gang’s car. The accused escaped with ₹80 lakh.

October 24, Sector G, Ashiana: Two men transporting cash in a car belonging to a Gujarat-based businessman were allegedly intercepted and assaulted. The gang fled with ₹1.55 crore.

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