Involved in extortion racket, 2 cops from UP’s Meerut held in Rajasthan

Two Uttar Pradesh Police constables from Meerut travelled over 300 km to Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, to extort money from criminal gangs from Uttar Pradesh operating there threatening to arrest them by posing as police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) officials. Police said the two constables were using intelligence about UP criminal gangs developed while working for Meerut police to extort money from the gangs in Rajasthan. (For Representation)

Rajasthan police officials said the two constables identified as Rinku Singh Gurjar, 32, currently posted in Meerut Police Lines and Amit Kumar, 38, a head constable posted at Meerut’s Bhavanpur police station, were arrested on Wednesday.

They said the two constables were using intelligence about UP criminal gangs developed while working for Meerut police to extort money from the gangs in Rajasthan.

Confirming the arrests, Jhunjhunu SP Sharad Chaudhary said the two constables along with their four other accomplices on Wednesday landed in Rajasthan police net when a team of Bisau police station of Jhunjhunu intercepted their vehicle while they were fleeing after taking a couple in their captivity forcibly.

Jhunjhunu’s Bisau police station in-charge Ram Singh Yadav said a gang of six people, including the two UP cops, forcefully took along a man and a woman in their four-wheeler by accusing them of operating a gang of thieves after doing a recce of locked houses in the garb of selling clothes in residential colonies in Jhunjhunu and other parts of Rajasthan.

He said they kidnapped the couple while they were travelling in a state road transport bus in full public view and they were also holding handcuffs in their hands to pose as SOG members.

Yadav said four other gang members arrested along with the two constables were identified as Manikant, 55, and Aakash Sharma, 30, both from Meerut, Anuj Nagar, 28, from Delhi and one-woman Meenu Devi, 27, of Ghaziabad.

The cop said they have been booked under different charges and been produced before the competent court on Thursday for further legal proceedings.

Yadav said although the six arrested accused had not confessed to committing any similar crime in the past, the Rajasthan police were crosschecking the facts. He said senior authorities of UP Police had been informed of the entire incident for further departmental action against the two cops.