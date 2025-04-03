IPL2025︱ LSG's loss against PBKS couldn't deter Lucknow cricket lovers' spirit

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS), as the former team played their first IPL match on home turf this season. Fans turned up in huge numbers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Prabh Simran, one of the supervisor of the LSG Brigade, the official fans' group, stated, "It was the first match, and expectations were high. However, we realised quite early on that the match had drifted in Punjab's favour. Nevertheless, we are confident that our team will bounce back, just as they overpowered the Sunrisers Hyderabad." Fans cheering for LSG at the Ekana Stadium(DeepakGupta/HT)

Another member, Dipti Anand, expresses unwavering support for the team, “The fans have and will rally behind the team because we know we have the best side this season. Compared to last year, our member count has doubled, and we all are equally proud of our players. We know soon all will make a comeback.”

Young cricket enthusiasts who have purchased tickets or arranged passes for upcoming matches and are eager to see the LSG team perform with all its might in future games. Hasan Akhtar, a district-level cricketer, hopes that the team will undoubtedly learn from this loss and move forward, as it's just the beginning of the season.