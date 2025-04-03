Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL2025︱ LSG's loss against PBKS couldn't deter Lucknow cricket lovers' spirit

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 03, 2025 01:55 PM IST

Despite the Lucknow Super Giants' defeat against Punjab Kings in their first home match of IPL 2025, fans remain optimistic and united

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS), as the former team played their first IPL match on home turf this season. Fans turned up in huge numbers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Prabh Simran, one of the supervisor of the LSG Brigade, the official fans' group, stated, "It was the first match, and expectations were high. However, we realised quite early on that the match had drifted in Punjab's favour. Nevertheless, we are confident that our team will bounce back, just as they overpowered the Sunrisers Hyderabad."

Fans cheering for LSG at the Ekana Stadium(DeepakGupta/HT)
Fans cheering for LSG at the Ekana Stadium(DeepakGupta/HT)

Another member, Dipti Anand, expresses unwavering support for the team, “The fans have and will rally behind the team because we know we have the best side this season. Compared to last year, our member count has doubled, and we all are equally proud of our players. We know soon all will make a comeback.”

Young cricket enthusiasts who have purchased tickets or arranged passes for upcoming matches and are eager to see the LSG team perform with all its might in future games. Hasan Akhtar, a district-level cricketer, hopes that the team will undoubtedly learn from this loss and move forward, as it's just the beginning of the season.

News / Cities / Lucknow / IPL2025︱ LSG's loss against PBKS couldn't deter Lucknow cricket lovers' spirit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On