JEE Advanced: Students find maths, physics quite tough in U.P.’s Lucknow

Most of the students who appeared in the online Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 held on Sunday at several centres in Lucknow said maths and physics were quite difficult as compared to chemistry. They also claimed that the paper was very lengthy. The exam was conducted in two shifts during which first paper was held from 9am to 12noon and second paper was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30pm.

“Maths paper was long and tricky. Physics was tough too having just a single question from modern physics. Match the following parts in physics were also tough,” said Piyush Gupta, a student who took the exam at a centre at Kursi Road. He scored 88 percentile in mains but sounded uncertain about the advanced results.

Echoing a similar view, another student Roop Verma said, “Besides Maths being tricky and time-consuming, inorganic chemistry was tough too. I could not attempt a few questions.”

“The majority of the questions in the first paper were from calculus and complex numbers which is very tough and time-consuming. I am not sure about the results” said Yash Gupta, another student outside an exam centre, who also scored 88 percentile in mains held earlier this year.

Second paper was tougher, say students

Even though chemistry gave some relief to most of the students, maths and physics in the second paper continued to baffle them. Many students said the second paper was tougher than the first one. They said they were worried because of negative marking.

“Maths was equally tough in the second paper too and I don’t think I’ll be able to make it this time,” said one Shailendra Kumar who appeared in the exam at a centre near Tedhi Pulia.

“The second paper was much tougher than the first one. I am not sure about the results. I am waiting for the cut-off,” said Kartikesh Singh and Ujjawal Gupta both of whom got 98.7 percentile in mains.

“Nearly 60% paper in the mains is formula based. However, in JEE advanced, most of the questions are conceptual. It took me 30 minutes to complete one question. Negative marking was one of the factors due to which most students are worried,” said Arsh Khan who had scored 92 percentile in the mains.

The JEE Advanced question paper included questions designed by IIT-Bombay to test IIT aspirants’ comprehension, reasoning, and analytical abilities. There were multiple-choice questions with either a single correct answer or multiple correct answers.