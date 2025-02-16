Jhansi hottest at 33.1°C; expect slight dip in temperature next week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted a rise in temperature over the next three to four days. Thereafter, a slight dip in temperature is expected on February 19 and 20, with light rainfall anticipated in northwest Uttar Pradesh on February 20. A herd of camels walks along a pontoon bridge during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj. With the cessation of winds, maximum temperatures in central and southern Uttar Pradesh have risen significantly in some areas, with a notable increase of 5.9°C in Prayagraj. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 17. Additionally, an induced cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of South Pakistan, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, is likely to influence the weather mid-week.

“With the cessation of winds, maximum temperatures in central and southern Uttar Pradesh have risen significantly in some areas, with a notable increase of 5.9°C in Prayagraj. As a result, four stations in southern UP have crossed the 30°C mark,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met Office.

On Saturday, Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 33.1°C, which was 5.3°C above normal. A day earlier, the temperature in Jhansi stood at 30.6°C. In Prayagraj’s Sangam City, the maximum temperature reached 32.6°C, while Varanasi BHU Met Station recorded 31.2°C, and Hamirpur saw a high of 30.2°C. According to the weatherman, there was no significant change in day temperatures across all divisions of the state on Saturday.

“However, a slight drop in temperatures has been observed in the northern parts of the state due to cloudy conditions over the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures are also expected to rise gradually in the coming days,” said Singh.

In the last 24 hours, there was a significant increase in the night temperatures in Jhansi (Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur) division of the state and there was no major change in the remaining divisions.

Night temperatures were below normal (minus 1.6°C to minus 3°C) in Gorakhpur (Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj), Ayodhya division (Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi) and Bareilly (Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur) divisions (minus 1.6°C to minus 3°C), Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat) and normal (minus 1.5°C to +1.5°C) in rest of the divisions.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Ayodhya, at 7.5°C.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 29.1°C and 10.1°C respectively. The forecast for Sunday is mist during late night/early morning hours and clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 28°C and 11°C respectively.

The state forecast weather is most likely dry with mist/shallow fog is very likely at isolated places.