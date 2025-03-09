Journalist’s Murder in Sitapur: Akhilesh blames BJP govt for law-and-order failure

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP-led state government of failing to maintain law and order following the murder of journalist Raghavendra Bajpai in Sitapur. He alleged that corruption in the government had reached alarming levels, leading to threats and attacks on journalists exposing wrongdoing. Criticising the ruling party, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the government protected criminals while targeting those upholding democratic values (Sourced)

In a statement on Sunday, Yadav said, “Journalists who uncover corruption are facing threats, and now they are even being murdered. The broad daylight killing of journalist Raghavendra Bajpai in Sitapur proves that no one is safe under BJP rule.”

“The government is silent on the bullets riddled on journalist Raghavendra Bajpai. If a journalist is not safe, one can only imagine what the condition of the common people would be.”

“The chief minister spoke about someone earning ₹30 crore from the Mahakumbh in the assembly but did not express sympathy for those who lost their lives in the stampede or mention the death toll,” Yadav added.

Criticising the ruling party, Yadav claimed that the government protected criminals while targeting those upholding democratic values. “When the government glorifies history-sheeters in the assembly, how can law and order improve?”

The government shields fraudsters, thugs, and corrupt individuals while suppressing those who expose the truth. Journalists are being threatened and harassed for reporting facts, he alleged. “The BJP government threatens journalists for showing the truth and tortures them in various ways. It leaves no opportunity to crush freedom of expression.”

The SP Chief further claimed that corruption has spread across all government departments under the BJP regime. “Looting and scams are happening at every level. Corrupt individuals and criminals have government protection,” said Yadav.