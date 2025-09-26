JPNIC project revival: LDA prepares request for proposal, to send it to state govt for clearance

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is working to revive the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC), a high-profile project stalled for years, after the UP cabinet transferred control of the project to it on July 3 this year. The authority now plans to revive the project by sending a request for proposal (RFP) to the state government for seeking final clearance. The decision to bring in private operators aims to ensure that the centre finally becomes functional without further burdening the public exchequer. (File Photo)

Though the project has been idle for nearly nine years, most of the structural work is complete and only finishing touches and services remain. “Once completed, JPNIC will give Lucknow a world-class venue for international sports competitions, conventions, and cultural events,” an LDA official said.

The draft proposal outlines a public-private partnership (PPP) model, under which a private operator would likely be given a three-year grace period to complete the unfinished works at the site, before making the campus fully operational.

The decision to bring in private operators aims to ensure that the centre finally becomes functional without further burdening the public exchequer. Officials believe the PPP model will attract investment and expertise in hospitality and sports management. “The government does not want to see such an expensive asset lying idle. Private participation will ensure that people finally benefit from facilities that have remained locked for nearly a decade,” said an official.

Once operational, the bidder would likely pay the authority either around ₹6 crore annually or 30% of its revenue, whichever is higher, for the next 30 years, said an LDA official, confirming that the RFP has been framed to ensure the project’s financial viability while allowing the private agency sufficient time to stabilise operations.

“The RFP has been prepared...it is likely to be sent to the state government for approval in the coming days. Once the state government clears it, LDA will formally float tenders and invite bidders,” a senior official said, adding that further changes would be made as per the decisions by top state government officials.

HT is in possession of an official letter that mentions the completed and uncompleted work in the JPNIC building. The unfinished work includes sitting arrangement and installation work in the sports complex, finishing of gym and VIP room on the fourth floor, cafetaria work on the sixth floor, finishing of hotel block from eighth to 16th floor.

The official noted that as per the draft, no concession fee will be charged during the first three years, which will be treated as a completion and preparation phase for the private operator. After this period, the operator will have to pay a minimum of around ₹6 crore annually or share 30% of earnings with the authority. A final figure will be decided once the RPF gets approval.

The proposal also specifies that if the operator offers memberships to consumers for facilities such as the gym or swimming pool, these memberships must not exceed the 30-year concession period fixed by the authority. Officials said this clause was added to safeguard consumers and prevent disputes beyond the project’s tenure.

The JPNIC project, spread across 20 acres in central Lucknow, was sanctioned in 2013 at a cost of ₹864 crore. It was designed to serve as a premier hub for sports, conventions and hospitality, but the project stalled in 2017 due to cost escalations and delays. The facility has two main zones: an aquatic block with Olympic-standard pools, squash and tennis courts and a multipurpose sports arena; and a guest block with 103 guest rooms, seven VIP suites and dormitories for 72 people.

Upper floors feature banquet halls for 2,000 guests, seminar halls for 400 and recreation facilities such as a sauna, spa, massage rooms, cafeteria, snooker, and table tennis. Parking facilities include 583 multi-level car slots, 50 surface-level parks and space for 112 two-wheelers.

PENDING WORKS

Seating arrangements in the sports complex.

Finishing work in the gym, VVIP rooms, cafeteria, and hotel block.

Application of fire-retardant paint on MS structures, as advised by IIT Kanpur.

Guest house facilities such as hot water supply, generators, chimneys, and HVAC plant

room.

Variations in civil, electrical, and firefighting items.

Completion of swimming pool systems, including heat pumps and accessories.

Installation of additional chiller plants and ventilation systems.

Revisions to wiring, CCTV, fire alarms, and synchronisation of solar and generator systems.

WORKS ALREADY COMPLETED

Civil structure of the sports complex, seminar and conference halls, guest rooms, cafeteria,

spa and gym.

Construction of Olympic-standard swimming pools, diving and kids’ pools, lawn tennis

courts, squash courts and a multi-activity sports court.

Multilevel parking for about 750 cars, along with additional space for two-wheelers.

Installation of lifts, escalators, generators, and firefighting systems.

Museum block, helipad, display boards, and electrification works.

Partial functioning of HVAC, CCTV, and PA systems.