Judicial panel visits Sambhal, inspects violence-hit areas

The judicial commission constituted to probe the Sambhal incident visited violence-hit areas of the town on Sunday under tight security as part of their investigation into the November 24 violence which had claimed four lives. A three-member judicial commission visited the Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Dec 1, 2024. (PTI)

The team conducted an inspection near the Shahi Masjid area. The commission is headed by Justice DK Arora. Retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and former IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain are its members.

The team spent nearly two hours in the area around Shahi Mosque , interacting with local residents and officials to gather firsthand accounts of the incident. Two members of the three-member commission were present during the exercise.

Moradabad divisional commissioner A K Singh stated that the team’s objective was to examine the sites where violence had erupted and to address relevant queries. Officials, including Sambhal district magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya and superintendent of police (SP) KK Bishnoi, accompanied the team during the inspection.

AK Singh said officials answered the commission’s queries during the visit. The judicial team is expected to return for a more detailed probe in the coming days. The divisional commissioner confirmed that the situation in Sambhal has been peaceful since the violence and that prohibitory orders will remain in effect until December 10 to prevent further unrest.

“The situation in Sambhal is absolutely peaceful, there is no problem there right now, constant monitoring is being done. Vigilance is maintained so as to ensure peace and order,” he said. “We have strengthened the security and forces have been deployed. There is no sign of violence and the police force is deployed at every crucial point,” Sambhal ASP Shrishchand said.

Tensions in Sambhal had been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Violence over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. The survey was initiated following a plea by the Hindu side claiming the mosque site was originally a Harihar temple.

So far, 30 individuals, including two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.