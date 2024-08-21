Keshav, Akhilesh fire fresh salvos at each other

LUCKNOW: A fresh war of words has erupted between deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, with Maurya invoking the late Mulayam Singh Yadav in a counterattack against Akhilesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Sourced)

Maurya took to X and wrote in Hindi: “The late ‘Dhartiputra’ Mulayam Singh may not have even imagined in his worst nightmares that after his passing, his son would become a courtier of the Gandhi family. This has deeply hurt his community that Netaji’s son would serve someone else.”

Maurya’s comment appears to be a response to Akhilesh’s post on Monday, where he took a swipe at Maurya for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a public event in Mirzapur on Sunday, Maurya had lauded Yogi, saying, “People know and believe that our double-engine government is doing the best work in the country since Independence. Is there any leader like PM Modi in the world, and is there any CM like Yogi Adityanath in the country?’”

Shortly after Maurya’s praise for Yogi, Akhilesh wrote on X in Hindi: “A deputy is applauding the double engine despite suffering a double defeat. If the honourable CM was doing a good job, would there be a need for two deputy chief ministers? This means either he’s not doing the right thing or the other two are incompetent and only good for praising the master. If the deputies were really useful, should they have been in the Delhi division as well? Will the deputy respond to this or remain silent?”