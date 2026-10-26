Kharge’s remarks against Modi: BJP holds protests across UP, seeks apology from Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged demonstrations across Uttar Pradesh on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP workers protesting against the Congress president’s remarks against the PM in Lucknow on October 26. (HT photo)

In the state capital, the ruling party staged a protest and marched from Lalji Tandon’s statue beside Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj to the Gandhi statue at GPO. “Congress has no base left in the state. The party has already been wiped out. Voters will give a befitting reply to the party in the upcoming assembly polls,” said BJP’s chief state spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh.

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BJP Lucknow district chief Anand Dwivedi led the protest during which party workers carried placards condemning Kharge’s remarks. Agitators also tore pictures of Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology from the Congress and its senior leadership.

Dwivedi said anti-national forces are trying to divide the country. BJP workers said continuous remarks being made against the PM will not be tolerated. They said the Congress will be answered in the language it understands. BJP workers said unparliamentary language has been used against PM Narendra Modi. Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise for his remark. If he does not apologise, BJP workers will continue to protest, they warned.

In Agra, the ruling party workers protested at the Atal Chowk. Govind Chahar, the BJP Kisan Morcha office-bearer, led the party workers who burnt a symbolic effigy of the Congress. “The more they abuse PM Narendra Modi, bigger grows our leader in stature. Congressmen seem to have lost their minds and are utterly frustrated while remaining out of power for a long time. They have now fallen to the level of abusing the PM’s father, which is unacceptable. The masses are going to give a reply to the Congress,” Chahar said.

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{{^usCountry}} In Varanasi, BJP workers gathered at the district headquarters and burned effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. In the presence of BJP national secretary and co-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Jagdish Patel, party’s city unit chief Pradeep Agrahari led the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Varanasi, BJP workers gathered at the district headquarters and burned effigies of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. In the presence of BJP national secretary and co-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Jagdish Patel, party’s city unit chief Pradeep Agrahari led the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP workers indulged in intense sloganeering against the Congress. Members of the party’s youth, women’s and SC wings joined the protest and raised slogans. Jagdish Patel said crossing the boundaries of decency in the name of political opposition is unacceptable.

In a democracy, the opposition has the right to dissent. However, resorting to indecent language under this guise raises questions about political decorum, he added. The protesters demanded a public apology from the Congress leadership.

In western UP, the ruling party scaled up its protests across Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur, taking to the streets to burn effigies of the Congress president. A large crowds of party workers and regional leaders blocked key intersections and staged “Jan Aakrosh” marches.

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Protesters carried black flags, raised anti-opposition slogans, and submitted formal memoranda demanding an unconditional apology. Local BJP representatives strongly condemned the comment, labelling it a malicious personal assault that completely breaches the boundaries of political decorum in public life.