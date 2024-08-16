Kolkata rape and murder: Doctors’ protest at Lko’s 1090 crossing calls for swift justice

At least 400 faculty members and resident doctors from different medical institutes, government and private medical organisations and members of different medical/doctors’ associations came together to take part in a candlelight march/vigil at 1090 Crossing on Friday, against the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. Doctors staging a protest at Lucknow’s 1090 crossing on Friday (HT Photo)

Medicos started gathering at around 5:30pm, holding banners and placards in hand. They started raising slogans demanding justice for the doctor. “We will continue our protest until justice is done,” said a resident doctor of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

“It is crucial that those responsible are brought to justice swiftly. We strongly advocate and emphasize the urgent need for measures that ensure the safety and security for the medical fraternity including enactment of the Central Protection Act,” said Dr Manali Agarwal, president, Association of Indian Medicos.

“Doctors usually work under tremendous pressure amid sick patients. Such heinous acts not only bring shame to society but also force us to think on taking risks during odd hours,” said Dr Vandana Singh, participating in the protest.

Resident doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, members of Indian medical Association, Indian Dental Association participated in the protest at 1090 crossing.

A protest was staged by National Student Union of India (NSUI) on the Lucknow University campus regarding increasing number of sexual assault cases in the country. Students held posters related and placards - ‘Save Girls, Save Life’ and ‘Say no to rape’ and tied black ribbons as a mark of protest.