Lakhs gather in Ayodhya, ‘Surya Tilak’ crowns Ram Navami fervour

Marked by religious fervour on Ram Navami, lakhs of devotees visited Ayodhya where ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminated Ram Lalla’s idol at the grand temple on Friday amid scenes of devotion and joy. A view of ‘Surya Tilak’ of Lord Ram at ‘Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple’, in Ayodhya on Friday. ((@ShriRamTeerth/X via PTI Photo)

At noon, the Surya Tilak ritual was carried out, with precisely channelled sun rays illuminating the deity’s forehead, symbolising a blend of faith and modern science.

In this system developed by scientists with the help of mirrors, the Sun’s rays are directed accurately so that at noon, a golden tilak is marked on the idol’s forehead. This tradition is repeated every year on Ram Navami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually witnessed the ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony.

“Earlier today, witnessed the Surya Tilak that took place at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

After the programme, chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the people and shared a message on social media.

“The golden ‘Sun Tilak’ on the divine forehead of Lord Ram, the crown of the Suryavansh, is a light of faith, self-respect, and spirituality. This tilak awakens the eternal consciousness of Sanatan culture, igniting a resolve of faith, power, and self-respect in the hearts of India’s people,” Adityanath wrote on social media.

“It is reconnecting India with its original soul. The light of Lord Ram’s divine ‘Sun Tilak’ is giving direction to the resolve of ‘Developed India-Self-reliant India’. Because where Ram is, there is the path, and there India shines like brightness. Jay Jay Shri Ram,” he added.

The Ram temple was decorated with flowers, lights, and colourful strings. Vedic chanting, bhajan-kirtan, and aarti continued in the temple complex since morning.

A sea of devotees was seen on Ram Path, at Saryu Ghats and surrounding areas. Community kitchens were set up everywhere, where panjiri and laddoos, brought from Mathura, were distributed as prasad.

Around 56 types of bhog (chhappan bhog) were offered to Ram Lalla. Ram Janmotsav was celebrated with grandeur in temples in Ayodhya, including Dashrath Mahal, Kanak Bhawan, and Hanumangarhi. Special puja, kirtan, and satsang were organized in 8,000 temples.

As security was tightened, Ayodhya was divided into several zones and sectors. A traffic plan was implemented, drone surveillance, an anti-drone system, and an additional police force were deployed.

Holding areas, barriers, and shuttle services were arranged for crowd management. Intelligence agencies remained alert to prevent any untoward incident. As a result, the festival concluded with festive peace and discipline.

District magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said about 35 lakh devotees reached Ayodhya on March 26 and 27 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Earlier in the day, the deity was adorned in yellow garments, and the morning ‘aarti’ was performed at around 5.30 am.