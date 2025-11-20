LDA Janta Adalat: A houseful of residents alleging delays, fraud and lack of action

Complainant Rajendra Kumar at the LDA’s Janta Adalat in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo) Residents who attended the public hearing said they were forced to repeatedly approach the LDA because officials were turning a blind eye to their problems Distressed Lucknow residents collared officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), accusing them of delaying registries, ignoring repeated complaints, and failing to act against fraudulent land dealings and illegal constructions, at the Authority’s Janta Adalat held on Thursday.

Residents who attended the public hearing said they were forced to repeatedly approach the LDA because officials were turning a blind eye, instead of resolving long-pending issues. Many described the public hearing as their last resort.

Kanpur resident Rajendra Kumar alleged that the LDA has not registered a plot his mother, Raj Rani, purchased in the Basant Kunj scheme in 2023. He said he cleared all dues, yet the registry remains pending.

“Each time I approach officials, they assure me that the registry will be completed within six months. But these assurances never translate into action,” he said. Kumar claimed that several other buyers in Basant Kunj are facing the same issue despite fulfilling all financial requirements.

Another complainant, Dayashankar, accused LDA officials of negligence after his plot was allegedly sold to another person using his photograph. He said the fraudulent transaction happened “under the nose of the LDA.” He added that after he approached the former divisional commissioner, directions were issued to register an FIR, but no action has been taken so far.

“Months have passed, but nothing has moved forward,” he said.

In a separate grievance, Nafees, a resident of Kursi Road area, accused a private builder of constructing around 100 flats without obtaining LDA’s map approval. He alleged that the builder did not install a sewage treatment plant, causing wastewater to flow directly onto agricultural land.

“The contaminated water enters my field every day. I haven’t been able to cultivate the field for two years,” he said, urging LDA to act against the illegal construction.

The LDA received around 40 complaints, resolved 11 on the spot, and collected documents for further inquiry in the remaining cases.

LDA officials said the Authority is reviewing each complaint and will initiate detailed investigations where required. They assured that action will follow after examining documents collected during the hearing.