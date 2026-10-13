LDA rakes in 2.09 crore from project booklet downloads in less than three weeks

In the digital era of free access to information and documents, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has earned ₹2.09 crore in less than three weeks from applicants downloading digital booklets for its schemes at ₹1,100 each without being given a physical copy.

According to senior LDA officials, approximately 11,618 booklets were purchased for the Varun Vihar Scheme and 7,424 for the Naimish Nagar Scheme. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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The authority, as per its rule, retains the booklet fee even when applicants fail to secure a plot in the lottery for its housing schemes.

After launching the Naimish Nagar and Varun Vihar schemes, the LDA recorded 19,042 booklet purchases before the lottery registration process. Priced at around ₹1,100 each. The booklet purchases generated a total collection of ₹2,09,46,200 from September 24, 2026, the day the LDA opened registrations for the two schemes, till Monday (October 12) afternoon.

According to senior LDA officials, approximately 11,618 booklets were purchased for the Varun Vihar Scheme and 7,424 for the Naimish Nagar Scheme. Subsequently, bookings opened for both schemes.

The authority makes the booklets available for download through its website after applicants pay the prescribed fee. Applicants who need printed copies must download and print the documents themselves, incurring additional printing costs.

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{{^usCountry}} This arrangement places an additional financial burden on prospective homebuyers before they know whether they will secure a plot. While the LDA refunds the application money to unsuccessful applicants, it does not return the digital booklet fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This arrangement places an additional financial burden on prospective homebuyers before they know whether they will secure a plot. While the LDA refunds the application money to unsuccessful applicants, it does not return the digital booklet fee. {{/usCountry}}

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The LDA has not provided a detailed breakdown of the expenditure involved in preparing, hosting and administering the digital booklets. The total collection does not automatically represent net profit.

Previously, the authority charged a lower amount for physical copies of its scheme booklets. An LDA official revealed that as per a Government of India mandate to reduce paper and promote digitalisation, paid booklets are now being digitalised using serial numbers. The authority introduced the new ERP system on April 4, 2025 through which applicants download the booklet online now.

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An LDA senior official said the authority counts the money collected through booklet sales as part of its income.

When HT raised the issue, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar remained unavailable for comment.

What homebuyers say

Vivek Sharma, a resident of Srishti Apartment, said that when he purchased a flat in the apartment complex, he paid less than ₹750 for the booklet and received a physical copy.

“When I purchased the flat, the booklet charges were less than ₹ 750, and I received a physical copy. Now that things have become digitalised, why is the authority charging such a hefty amount unnecessarily? There may be only 300-350 plots available, but around 3,000 people apply for them. Many applicants do not even follow up on the booklet charges after the process, and the authority does not refund the amount, even after deductions. Earlier, the money was charged for providing a physical copy of the booklet,” he said.

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Similarly, Krishna Rohit, a resident of Rapti Apartment in Gomti Nagar Extension, said he had purchased a flat in 2009, when the project was launched. He recalled paying around ₹ 750 for the booklet at a time when a physical copy was also provided.

Why the booklet?

An LDA official, who is familiar with the booklet for schemes, revealed that it plays an important role in providing detailed information about a particular scheme or project. It outlines the amenities, facilities, and features promised by the LDA giving prospective buyers a clear understanding of the authority’s intentions. The booklet serves as an important reference document, specifying the proposed infrastructure, available facilities, and other key features included in the scheme.