Etawah , Etawah Safari Park's governing body has approved a series of expansion and infrastructure projects, including the construction of an additional leopard house, the purchase of two air-conditioned buses for tourists and the installation of signage along expressways for wider publicity of the park, officials said on Thursday. Leopard house, AC tourist buses: Etawah Safari Park approves expansion plans

The decisions were taken at the 19th governing body meeting on May 12 at Parijat Auditorium in Aranya Bhawan, Lucknow, under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Uttar Pradesh, V Hekali Zhimomi.

Member Secretary of the governing body and Director of the safari park, Anil Kumar Patel, said the meeting reviewed works and achievements of the safari park during the previous financial year and also released the second edition of the park's coffee table book.

Patel said the agenda for the 2026-27 financial year was presented before the members, following which approval was granted for the construction of an additional leopard house to enhance the capacity of the leopard safari.

The governing body also approved the purchase of two nine-seater air-conditioned buses for tourists and the construction of a chain-link tunnel to connect the breeding centre with the lion safari area, he said.

The chairperson directed officials to install signage along expressways and other major roads to increase visibility and attract more tourists to the safari park.

Among others present at the meeting were Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Uttar Pradesh, Anuradha Vemuri; Director of the Wildlife Institute of India, Govind Sagar Bhardwaj; and Pawan Pawde from IVRI Bareilly, officials said.

Other officials and representatives from the treasury, planning and tourism departments, as well as members of conservation organisations, also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a lion named Vishwa at the Etawah Safari Park has been unwell for the past fortnight with symptoms of eye swelling and fever, officials said on Thursday.

Vishwa, born in August 2022, is under continuous treatment and observation by wildlife veterinarians at the safari park, Deputy Director Vinay Kumar Singh said.

Singh said the lion has developed swelling in the eyes and fever symptoms and has also been consuming food and water irregularly.

He said retired surgery professor R P Pandey from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Veterinary Science University, Mathura, has been treating the animal at the safari park since May 2.

Blood samples of the lion have also been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for examination, officials said.

Singh said the safari park administration has contacted the director of IVRI Bareilly for further medical assistance, and treatment is continuing with the advice of other veterinary experts.

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