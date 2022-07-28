LESA to install modern substations for Vidhan Bhawan, Raj Bhawan

To solve the issue of power failure during Vidhan Sabha sessions, the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has decided to set up two modern dedicated substations for Vidhan Bhawan and Raj Bhawan.

These substations would be based on technology of Gas Insulated System (GIS). The officials of LESA say that these substations would solve the problem of tripping and low voltage in the VVIP premises.

The GIS substations are preferred in the west because they take less space compared to traditional substations.

The proposal for GIS substations would soon be given to minister of state for energy AK Sharma for approval.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the power failure on May 24 on the first day of Vidhan Sabha session, three LESA engineers were suspended. Executive engineer transmission Sanjay Paswan, SDO Pushpesh Giri, and junior engineer Amar Raj were suspended for power failure in Vidhan Bhawan, while services of substation incharge Deepak Sharma was terminated. Some people in lift number 3 were stuck for around 45 minutes due to power failure on the premises.

Executive engineer DKD Dwivedi said, “GIS substations have many advantages over traditional substations. The space to set up the substations at Raj Bhavan and Vidhan Bhavan would be provided by the estate department. The new Raj Bhawan substation will be equipped with five MVA power transformers, while Vidhan Bhawan substation will have a 10 MVA transformer.”