LMC caps property mutation fees at 10k, replaces 1 per cent charge

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has provided significant relief to residents by reducing the mutation fee for buildings and properties. The transfer fee for any building has been set at up to ₹10,000, against the previous rule of charging 1 per cent of the property’s value. The proposal will now be sent to the state government for final approval and is expected to be implemented by the next month. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

This change was approved on Friday during a meeting chaired by mayor Sushma Kharakwal and attended by members of the municipal corporation executive committee. The proposal will now be sent to the state government for final approval and is expected to be implemented by the next month.

During the meeting, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh explained that previously, buying an old house, flat, or shop required paying a 1 per cent transfer fee of the property’s value.

While agencies like the LDA and the Housing Development Board had already reduced their transfer fees to ₹10,000, the municipal corporation had not. A new bylaw will be formulated to implement this change, and the proposal will be sent to the government for approval. For inherited family properties, the transfer fee has been set at ₹5,000.

For properties purchased via sale deed, the fee will now be ₹10,000, replacing the earlier 1 per cent charge. This change is expected to come into effect next month after government approval.

STATUES OF ATAL, NETAJI TO BE INSTALLED

The civic body also approved a proposal to install Statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Kudiaghat and Mankameshwar Temple crossing, respectively. Vajpayee’s 12- foot-tall statue would be fixed on an eight-foot platform.

WATER TANKER CHARGES RAISED

The executive committee also increased the charges of water tankers from ₹250 to ₹500 for 12 hours. The LMC executive committee approved the proposal from the Water Works Department, setting the charge for a 3,500-litre water tanker at ₹500 for 12 hours and ₹1,000 for 24 hours. A 25% discount will be offered on recommendation from the local corporator.

DEPLOYMENT OF EXSERVICEMEN TO REMOVE ENCROACHMENTS

To tackle encroachments, 25 ex-servicemen will be deployed in each zone of the city by October 15. This will support zonal officers in addressing encroachments. Additionally, mayor Kharakwal directed the removal of unauthorized parking and encroachments within a onekilometre range of KGMU.

TRADERS GET RELIEF, NO INCREASE IN LICENCE FEES

In response to opposition from trade associations, the corporation decided not to increase the license fees for 30 types of commercial establishments or impose new fees on 20 types of businesses.

OPEN DRAINS TO BE COVERED

Following a recent incident in Wazirganj where a child fell into an open drain, the committee discussed covering all open drains. The mayor directed engineers to cover all open drains, particularly those in residential areas, and install nets over uncovered sections of the Sarkata Nullah.

NEW VENDING ZONES TO BE ESTABLISHED

With the constant increase in the number of street vendors, new vending zones will be established before Diwali. Zonal officers have been asked to submit reports by September 25. The model vending zone in Gomti Nagar is ready, and another model vending zone will be set up near the Tempo Stand in Paper Mill Colony.

SMART UPGRADES FOR MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS WITH ₹1.5 CRORE GRANT

A grant of ₹1.5 crore from Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma will be used to equip six municipal schools with smart screens. Each school will receive one smart screen, with plans to increase the number of screens as funds become available in the future.

REPORT ON HEALTH ATMs ORDERED

The executive committee instructed zonal officers to assess and ensure the smooth functioning of Health ATMs set up under the Smart City initiative. Reports on the status of these ATMs have been requested to ensure that the public can benefit from their services.

LMC TO INSTALL TIN SHEDS AT LABOUR SITES

The LMC will provide basic facilities and install tin sheds at various labour sites across the city. Zonal officers have been instructed to identify these locations to ensure laborers are provided with essential amenities.