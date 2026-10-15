LU becomes first state varsity to issue DigiLocker-based student IDs

Lucknow University (LU) has become the first state university in the country to have successfully uploaded QR-code-based official identity cards of 21,268 students admitted in the academic session 2026-27 directly onto the DigiLocker platform, said the officials on Wednesday.

Lucknow University campus (File)

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The university administration informed that this comprehensive exercise covers students of all courses admitted this session, including undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD scholars as well as diploma and shastri programmes. The newly issued identity cards are fully QR-code-based and linked directly to the university’s authorised server and the student’s registered APAAR ID, ensuring complete security and authenticity.

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Any registered student can log in to the DigiLocker app or portal through their registered details and APAAR ID, go to their profile photo and click on the ‘Generate vCard’ option available just below it, upon which the official QR-based ID card will be displayed and can be downloaded anytime for use, said spokesperson Prof. Mukul Srivastava.

The spokesperson added that the QR-based vCard offers multiple advantages. It will remain available 24x7 in the student’s smartphone, ending the compulsion to carry a physical plastic or paper card and eliminating the risk of loss, damage or theft.

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{{^usCountry}} Being legally valid under the Information Technology Act at par with original physical certificates, the QR code can be scanned for instant verification of student identity at national and competitive examinations, railway, bus and metro travel concessions, banks and other government institutions, officials said further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Being legally valid under the Information Technology Act at par with original physical certificates, the QR code can be scanned for instant verification of student identity at national and competitive examinations, railway, bus and metro travel concessions, banks and other government institutions, officials said further. {{/usCountry}}

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The digital card can also be shown or scanned on mobile phones for quick access to campus facilities including the Central Tagore Library, reading halls, computer labs, hostels and sports complexes. At the same time, non-use of more than 21,268 PVC cards and lamination sheets will lead to a significant reduction in plastic waste, setting an excellent example of the university’s environment-friendly policy and Green Campus initiative, claimed the officials.