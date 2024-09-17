LU convocation: PARAM inventor predicts women will propel India to superpower status

Women will lead India’s rise to superpower status, said Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar, key inventor of India’s first supercomputer PARAM, at the 67th convocation ceremony of Lucknow University on Monday. Governor Anandiben Patel, PARAM supercomputer inventor Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar and others at the LU convocation ceremony on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“The future will be led by women and when India will turn up as one of the superpowers in the world, the women brigade would lead from the forefront,” said Bhatkar who was the chief guest during the programme.

“Several awards were clinched by female students. Their academic and research awards are like their jewels. It is their determination and hard work, creativity, imagination and innovation which has helped them achieve,” said Bhatkar. He also suggested the need to introduce concepts like Quantum in school and college education.

Governor Anandiben Patel conferred medals to students on the occasion. As many as 198 medals were conferred -- 138 were clinched by female students and 60 secured by male students. Degrees and marksheets of over 1 lakh students were digitally uploaded on ‘Digilocker’ by Patel on the occasion.

Patel said most of the medal winners are women which instills trust that Bharat would surely become a global leader one day.

“When I had a conversation with students and their parents, I learnt that parents of many of the medalists are teachers which nurtured creativity and innovation among them from an early age,” Patel said.

She also said that there has been a positive change in Lucknow University.

“Dedication of the university to celebrate and share advancements has helped in various aspects including receiving NAAC A+ ranking and high NIRF ranking,” she added.

With joy palpable on their faces, Lucknow University medallists reaped the rewards of hard work at the convocation ceremony.

Dressed in red and white, the elated medallists posed for photographs.

Some of them were reminded of their classroom lessons while others shared that it was their parents’ support and regular attention to studies that helped them excel.

Archi Srivastava, 22, a M.Com student, who clinched three gold medals, said her family, especially her younger sister, has been an important part of her journey.

“Every time I felt low, it was my sister who would boost me. I was extremely happy and emotional while receiving the medals. I now desire to pursue my PhD and contribute to the field by doing research,” Srivastava said.

Shivani Singh, 22, student of MA Geography, said that he had goosebumps while receiving her medals.

“Attending classes daily and self-studying have turned out to be beneficial for me. I look up to my teacher Prof. Durgesh Srivastava as a source of inspiration and I now want to pursue my PhD. I aspire to be a professor one day,” Singh said.

Divyanshi Mishra, 23, who clinched three gold medals in MA English got married in between her courses but she said that her husband supported her in completing her studies.

“I hail from Hardoi and finding MA English in the district was a task. After enquiring in almost 17 colleges, I finally found one affiliated to the university (LU) and now completing my degree with three medals is a dream come true,” said Mishra.

Husna Ansari, 21, a student of B.Sc Mathematics, was awarded three gold medals. “My father is a tailor, and I ran tuition classes to pay my tuition fee. My mother is an inspiration to me, and I was supported by her the most,” said Ansari.

Jasmin Ara, 22, another medallist, said that she missed her father on the special day.

“My father works in Assam police and could not attend the big day. He always wanted me to work hard and receive a medal in the convocation ceremony. However, I will video call my father soon after the ceremony ends,” said Ara, a student of M.Sc Zoology.

The honorary D.Litt degree was conferred on Nilesh Desai, director of the Space Applications Center of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for his contributions to India’s space programmes.

Minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhyay and minister of state higher education Rajni Tiwari were also present.

TOPPERS’ GALLERY:

A MOMENT TO CHERISH

“It was surprising for me when I got to know that my parents will be allowed to accompany me on the stage. I was overwhelmed and felt on top of the world. When the governor had a conversation with my mother while awarding the medals, that was the best moment for the day.”

 Shailja Chaurasia, M.Sc Mathematics, 13 medals

AN EXHILARATING EMOTION

“I was exhilarated to see my parents proud. My professors helped clear all my concepts, which has been a key reason for my success. I aspire to become a civil servant.”

Reema Chowdhury, MA Ancient Indian History, 9 medals

TEARS OF JOY

“My brother, an advocate, is my inspiration. I had tears of joy while receiving the medals. This is just the beginning; I now aspire to join the judiciary after cracking the competitive exams.”

Vaishnavi Mishra, LLB, 9 medals

BALANCED APPROACH PAYS OFF

“Maintaining a balance between academic and co-curricular activities helped me achieve success. Apart from being good in academics, I believe in contributing to the society in a positive way.”

Anushka Jain, Chancellor’s Gold Medal

PARENTS’ PRIDE BEST PRIZE

“When I used to work hard in NCC, my parents used to worry about me but today they were excited, and their proud eyes were the best reward one could ask for. I am preparing for my CDS examination, and I aspire to become an army officer one day.”

Anshika Tiwari, vice chancellor’s gold medal

SOAKING IN HAPPINESS

“It was a memorable day. I am still soaking in the happiness that my parents and I felt throughout the convocation ceremony. I am thankful to the provost of Habibullah Hostel, Mahendra Agnihotri, who continued to be my mentor and guide in my journey.”

Ayush Chauhan, Dr Chakravarti Gold Medal for service