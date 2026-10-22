Lucknow Development Authority seeks to bring 662 revenue villages under its ambit

As many as 662 revenue villages are proposed to be brought under the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) jurisdiction as the authority seeks to expand planned development beyond its existing limits of 1,082 square kilometres and bring additional rural and urban areas under its regulatory ambit.

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The LDA has sent a revised proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking approval to expand its jurisdiction across the remaining urban and rural areas of Lucknow district, excluding the Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) and cantonment areas.

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The move aims to check unplanned growth, improve infrastructure and bring unauthorised colonies under a planned development framework.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the authority would take up development and regularisation work in the newly included areas after the government approves the proposal and issues the necessary notifications.

“We have sent the proposal to the state government seeking approval. Once the approval is granted, regularisation and development works in the newly added areas will also become part of the LDA’s responsibilities,” Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the authority planned to introduce new housing schemes, improve connectivity and upgrade infrastructure in the expanded areas. It would also explore the regularisation of unauthorised and illegal colonies, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the authority planned to introduce new housing schemes, improve connectivity and upgrade infrastructure in the expanded areas. It would also explore the regularisation of unauthorised and illegal colonies, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Six blocks, 10 nagar panchayats in expansion plan

The revised proposal covers the remaining areas of six development blocks including Sarojini Nagar, Kakori, Malihabad, Bakshi Ka Talab, Gosainganj and Mohanlalganj along with the entire Mal block.

It also seeks to include 10 nagar panchayats: Mahona, Itaunja, Malihabad, Nagaram, Amethi, Kakori, Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj, Banthra and Gosainganj.

The proposal seeks to bring the remaining urban and rural areas within Lucknow district under the LDA’s jurisdiction while retaining the specified exclusions. The proposed expansion would extend the authority’s planning oversight beyond the existing notified development area.

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Proposal awaiting government approval

The LDA board approved the revised proposal at its 181st meeting on July 5, 2024. The authority sent it to the state government on July 10, 2024.

The government subsequently asked the LDA to provide a revised proposal addressing 11 points in its prescribed checklist. The authority submitted the required details on October 3, 2024.

In March 2025, the government sought the authority’s comments on observations from the urban development and panchayati raj departments.

New schemes, infrastructure and colony regularisation planned

The proposed expansion could allow the LDA to plan housing schemes and connectivity improvements in areas currently outside its notified jurisdiction. The authority also intends to take up infrastructure development and examine the regularisation of unauthorised colonies after the government clears the proposal.

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The move follows directions issued after a meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 5, 2022, to review the functioning of development authorities.

The meeting noted that more than 45 lakh people lived within the LDA’s jurisdiction at the time and that Lucknow was expanding year after year, with a considerable portion of its growth remaining unplanned. Officials were directed to consider expanding the authority’s jurisdiction to bring such development under a planned framework.