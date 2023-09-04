News / Cities / Lucknow News / Family of deceased rejects ‘gambling brawl’ theory, says probe misleading

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Vinay, 26, had died allegedly after a brawl between him and his three friends over a game of cards. But the deceased’s brother alleged that one Ankit had a problem with Vinay and the minister’s son too was linked to the murder

LUCKNOW The family of Vinay Srivastava, 26, who was found dead with gunshot wound at the house of union minister Kaushal Kishore on Friday, expressed dissatisfaction over police probe into the incident, alleging it was intended to conceal the truth.

In the CCTV footage of the house, one of the six youths, said to be friends of the minister’s son, was purportedly seen waking up to the gunshot around 4am on Friday. However during interrogation, the accused (Ankit) told the police that the incident took place at 3am. (Pic for representation)
The deceased was said to be a friend of Vikas Kishore, the minister’s son. Vinay had died allegedly after a brawl between him and his three friends over a game of cards.

They were under the influence of alcohol when one Ankit Verma shot Vinay, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Akash Kulhary.

The murder took place in the wee hours in Begariya village near Lucknow, allegedly over gambling, said cops.

However, the deceased’s brother, Vikas Srivastava, in a video statement, alleged that the police probe was misleading. He said: “Ankit had a problem with my brother and the minister’s son Vikas Kishore too is associated with the murder.”

“The flight ticket of the minister’s son that was posted on Facebook should also be investigated. I request the CM to order a SIT investigation into the case,” said Vikas Srivastava.

Speaking to HT, he said, “When I reached the spot, there were no alcohol bottles and playing cards. The news of card games (gambling) and boozing is not true,” he added.

Minister Kaushal Kishore said: “I’m in touch with the deceased’s family. Vinay was like a family member to us and we’re in complete support to the bereaved family. I can’t comment on Vikas’ allegations.” The minister said none of his family members were present at the house when the incident happened.

“The police will look into the allegations made by the family of the deceased,” said Rahul Raj, DCP (West), Lucknow.

