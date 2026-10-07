Lucknow: From Shaheed Path to flood-hit homes, cops step up response

With rising Gomti water affecting roads and residential areas in Lucknow, police deployed personnel for traffic regulation, rescue, relief and security operations, including PAC personnel on Shaheed Path and teams working alongside the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in flood-hit areas.

Floodwater from the Gomti entered parts of the Shaheed Path service lane (Deepak Gupta/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Traffic slowed on Shaheed Path during Wednesday’s evening rush after water inundated two service lanes, prompting deployment of traffic police, local police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel to regulate movement.

“We have deployed local force and PAC in the area,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) South Vasanth Rallapalli.

The affected stretch, which has Ekana Stadium and Plassio Mall, witnessed slow movement after floodwater from the Gomti entered parts of the road, police said.

“Traffic police personnel have been deployed at the spot and are making arrangements to regulate movement and prevent further congestion,” Lucknow traffic police said in a post on X.

Commuters using the route were advised to drive cautiously, maintain controlled speeds and avoid stopping unnecessarily on the affected stretch.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in the north zone, police personnel from the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to constable level joined SDRF teams in rescue, relief and security operations as floodwaters entered residential pockets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in the north zone, police personnel from the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to constable level joined SDRF teams in rescue, relief and security operations as floodwaters entered residential pockets. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In Rahimabad, DCP North inspected flood-affected areas, interacted with residents and checked on their well-being, while directing personnel to ensure necessary assistance and safety arrangements.

Across the north zone, DCPs, ACPs, inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables were deployed for rescue, assistance, patrolling and security in affected areas.

Police teams coordinated with SDRF personnel to reach residents needing evacuation while maintaining a presence in neighbourhoods where rising water had forced families to leave their homes.

“Police personnel have also been helping residents stranded inside their homes, including people who had moved to rooftops as floodwater surrounded their houses. With several families leaving their homes for safer locations, police teams have also been keeping watch in affected neighbourhoods to prevent theft and other crimes,” said DCP North Amit K Anand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Videos of police personnel rescuing elderly residents from flood-affected areas also emerged, showing officers wading through water and helping vulnerable residents reach safer locations.