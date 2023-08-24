Love birds’ murder: Girl’s body exhumed from Ayodhya ghat

Lucknow Police on Wednesday exhumed the body of a girl, allegedly strangled by her father and brother over an affair, from an Ayodhya ghat where she was buried by her family. They had informed their relatives that she died due to illness. The girl and her lover were strangled to death by the girl’s father and brother after they were caught meeting on Sunday night. (For representation)

The body of her boyfriend was recovered from a sugarcane field around 1.5 km from the girl’s house on Tuesday, on the disclosure of the girl’s father and brother who were arrested on suspicion after the youth was reported to be missing.

To note, the hate crime was reported from a village in east UP’s Gonda district where a girl and her lover were strangled to death by the girl’s father and brother after they were caught meeting on Sunday night. The girl’s father and brother were arrested and confessed to the crime during cross-questioning on Tuesday, said senior police officials on Wednesday.

In the video version, Gonda superintendent of police (SP), Ankit Mittal said the incident occurred in Mehnaun village under Dhanepur police station. On Monday evening, the family members of a 19-year-old youth Satish Kumar approached the local police about his mysterious disappearance on Sunday night. He said the police registered a report and started investigating the matter.

“The investigation revealed that Satish had a love affair with an 18-year-old girl of the same caste and the same village. He had gone to meet her after which he was reported missing. On suspicion, the girl’s father Kripa Ram and his son Raghav Ram were taken in custody and interrogated during which they confessed to killing the youth and the girl after spotting them in a room outside their house on Sunday night. In a fit of rage, they first strangled the youth and then the girl. They then disposed of the youth’s body in a sugarcane field,” the SP stated, adding, “Both the victims were from the same caste”.

He said the bodies were sent for post mortem examination and an FIR under IPC sections 302 for murder and 201 for concealment of crime was registered against the two arrested accused.

He said further investigation and legal proceedings were underway.

In another hate crime reported from Sitapur earlier, a middle-aged couple, Abbas Ali (50) and Kamrrunisa (48) were beaten to death by their neighbours in a village under Hargaon police station on Friday night after the couple’s son eloped with a Hindu girl living in his neighborhood and married her. SP Sitapur Chakresh Mishra had stated that the girl’s family members were angry with the girl’s elopement and attacked the couple with rods and baton, beating them till they died. He said the attackers had been arrested.