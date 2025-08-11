Lucknow records 1% surplus rainfall, UP sees 10% above normal

The state capital on Monday recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall (at Lucknow airport) on Monday. Since June 1, the city has received 392.9 mm of rain against the normal 387.9 mm, showing a 1% surplus, according to the meteorological department. Data from other weather centres in the city will be available on Tuesday. The IMD has predicted rain or thundershowers at many places in East UP and a few places in West UP, with a warning of heavy rain at isolated locations. (File photo)

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, increasing towards evening and night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32°C and 26°C. On Monday, due to overcast conditions and rain, the city recorded day and night temperatures of 30.3°C and 28°C, the met department bulletin stated.

Statewide rain surplus

UP has recorded 483.3 mm rain since June 1 against the normal 439.1 mm, a 10% surplus. East UP shows a marginal deficit of 3% with 450.7 mm against the normal 486.8 mm, while West UP received 530 mm against 400.2 mm, marking a 32% excess.

The India meteorological department (IMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers at many places in East UP and a few places in West UP, with a warning of heavy rain at isolated locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at some spots.

In the past 24 hours, Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest rainfall at 90 mm, followed by Barabanki with 52 mm, Sultanpur with 34.6 mm, and Fursatganj with 17.8 mm.

Banda reported 842.4 mm rain against 448.3 mm, an 88% surplus, and Chitrakoot recorded 797.2 mm against 458.8 mm, a 74% excess. Pratapgarh saw 619.4 mm against 437 mm, a 42% rise. Varanasi received 618.6 mm against 459 mm, 35% excess, while Ayodhya recorded 645.3 mm against 493.8 mm, 31% more rain.

In West UP, Etah received 608.5 mm against 291.6 mm, 109% excess, Mahoba 707.7 mm against 349.5 mm, 102% more, and Sambhal 713.1 mm against 388.1 mm, 84% surplus.