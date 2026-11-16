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Lucknow to host five-day theatre festival marking Prof Satyamurti's birth centenary; Delhi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Lucknow teams to participate

A five-day theatre festival is being organised in Lucknow to commemorate the birth centenary of Prof Satyamurti from Monday at UP Sangeet Natak Academy

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 16:04:01 IST
By Deep Saxena
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A five-day theatre festival is being organised in the state capital to commemorate the birth centenary of Prof Satyamurti. As a tribute to the founder of the Darpan theatre organisation, teams from Delhi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Lucknow are participating in the fest, which will be held at the Sant Gadge Auditorium of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy, Lucknow, from Monday.

Rehearsal of play Poornam in Lucknow
Rehearsal of play Poornam in Lucknow

The plays to be staged during the festival include Nikki Nerula’s Khallal, Aru Vyas’s Khanche, late Alok Chatterjee’s Deeksha, and Shubhdeep Raha’s Poornam and Swaha.

Veteran actor and Padma Shri recipient Anil Rastogi is part of two plays for which he is rehearsing with the team.

“NSD alumni Shubhdeep Raha’s play Swaha, featuring Chitra Mohan, Alka Vivek and Ambrish Bobby, will be staged at the prestigious Bharat Rang International Festival next year, while Poornam was staged at the same prestigious event in 2024,” says the veteran actor, who is currently the general secretary of Darpan.

He adds, “I am lucky that I am part of both plays and look forward to performing them in my karmabhoomi Lucknow as part of the event dedicated to Prof Satyamurti, the founder of Darpan, which I have been part of since 1965.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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