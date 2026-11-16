Lucknow to host five-day theatre festival marking Prof Satyamurti's birth centenary; Delhi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Lucknow teams to participate

A five-day theatre festival is being organised in the state capital to commemorate the birth centenary of Prof Satyamurti. As a tribute to the founder of the Darpan theatre organisation, teams from Delhi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Lucknow are participating in the fest, which will be held at the Sant Gadge Auditorium of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy, Lucknow, from Monday.

Rehearsal of play Poornam in Lucknow

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The plays to be staged during the festival include Nikki Nerula’s Khallal, Aru Vyas’s Khanche, late Alok Chatterjee’s Deeksha, and Shubhdeep Raha’s Poornam and Swaha.

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Veteran actor and Padma Shri recipient Anil Rastogi is part of two plays for which he is rehearsing with the team.

“NSD alumni Shubhdeep Raha’s play Swaha, featuring Chitra Mohan, Alka Vivek and Ambrish Bobby, will be staged at the prestigious Bharat Rang International Festival next year, while Poornam was staged at the same prestigious event in 2024,” says the veteran actor, who is currently the general secretary of Darpan.

He adds, “I am lucky that I am part of both plays and look forward to performing them in my karmabhoomi Lucknow as part of the event dedicated to Prof Satyamurti, the founder of Darpan, which I have been part of since 1965.”

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{{^usCountry}} Theatre group’s former secretary Radhey Shyam Soni says, “Prof Satyamurti, a great patron of art and producer, founded the theatre group The Checkmate in Kanpur in 1961. Later, after a play, he named it Darpan, and its Lucknow branch was opened in 1971. He believed in theatre in education and used to call faculty from the National School of Drama (NSD) for theatre production and trained actors during practice. In the last five years, four of Darpan group’s plays have been selected for the Bharat Rang Mahotsava.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Theatre group’s former secretary Radhey Shyam Soni says, “Prof Satyamurti, a great patron of art and producer, founded the theatre group The Checkmate in Kanpur in 1961. Later, after a play, he named it Darpan, and its Lucknow branch was opened in 1971. He believed in theatre in education and used to call faculty from the National School of Drama (NSD) for theatre production and trained actors during practice. In the last five years, four of Darpan group’s plays have been selected for the Bharat Rang Mahotsava.” {{/usCountry}}

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