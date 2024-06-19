Darpan thrills Lucknow with ‘Lighter on the Lips’ at SNA stage

Darpan, one of the oldest and most relevant amateur theatre groups in North India, is back at Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) stage in Lucknow with a workshop and a play for the local audience. After a very successful theatre festival last year, this year’s Darpan productions have highly been anticipated by the city’s enthusiasts. Lighter on the Lips—the third play he has written for the Darpan group—was staged on Tuesday evening in a packed hall in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

A thriller titled “Lighter on the Lips,” written and directed by Subhadip Raha—the third play he has written for the Darpan group—was staged at the Sant Gadge Auditorium on Tuesday evening in a packed hall.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

This original story, written for the stage, centers around the dark underbelly of the world of drugs. In the drama, two youths caught in the clutches of mafia gangs are forced to become a part of their dangerous conspiracy. The characters must learn the ways of the drug world to escape it. As the story and the trajectory of the protagonists focus on the role of substances in their lives, the play also includes the lighter and more ordinary aspects of life that continue alongside the trials, such as romance and adventure, providing the audience with a wholesome experience at the auditorium.

The cast includes 11 members and features veteran theatre and film actor Anil Rastogi. “A mix of experienced and new actors has been brought on stage,” said writer-director Subhadip Raha. Currently a lecturer at Bharatendu Natya Academy and a former National School of Drama alumnus, Raha has directed over 50 plays, with this one being his third written exclusively for Darpan.

30-day theatre workshop at SNA

Darpan is set to start a 30-day theatre workshop at Sangeet Natak Akademi on Thursday, June 20. Led by Vikas Gautam, a national school of drama (NSD) graduate and member of Darpan, it will be a paid workshop covering stagecraft, acting, and various aspects of production.

The workshop is open to applicants aged 18 years or above. An interview process will be held for the final selection of participants on June 19. The workshop will conclude on July 20, with sessions held daily from 8 am to 12 pm.