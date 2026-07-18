Tom Brady and Logan Paul beef after slap row at Fanatics Fest face-off: Slap, 'dork' jibe and stunt speculation
Videos circulating online show Tom Brady and Logan Paul standing face-to-face while Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns stood between them.
NFL icon Tom Brady and social media personality-turned-WWE star Logan Paul set social media buzzing on Friday after an onstage confrontation at Fanatics Fest NYC turned physical.
The viral video released by Fanatics Fest showed Brady reaching around NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and striking Paul with an open hand before Towns stepped in to separate the pair.
The brief video, however, does not show what led to the confrontation. But many fans questioned whether the exchange was genuine or part of a promotional storyline.
Also read: Why did Tom Brady slap Logan Paul? Here's what happened during their heated Fanatics Fest 2026 confrontation
What happened at Fanatics Fest?
The situation unfurled during the "This Is Why We Collect" panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City's Jacob Javits Center.
Videos circulating online show Brady and Paul standing face-to-face while Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns stood between them. Moments later, Brady extended his arm around Towns and appeared to slap Paul across the face with an open hand.
Towns immediately stretched out both arms to separate the two as they continued exchanging words. There was no further escalation, and the event proceeded smoothly thereon.
Logan Paul vs Tom Brady
Soon after the clip went viral, Paul took to X to explain his version of events. He wrote, “This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me?? Horrible example for the kids.”
To further provoke Brady, Paul added in his X post, “Aura -100. Blocked. With a torn tricep.”
Brady responded in kind. First, he replied with a one-word post on the viral video of the slap. He just wrote, “Dork.”
He later reposted Paul's message and wrote, "I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd."
Also read: Logan Paul slammed by One Piece fans after mocking their anger over his $550K manga buy
Old rivalry, new slap
Friday's exchange builds on a playful rivalry that began months earlier during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Before that game, Paul had compared his athletic ability as a WWE performer to NFL players. Brady dismissed the comparison, reportedly describing Paul's wrestling background as "cute."
Paul's team ultimately defeated Brady's side in the celebrity flag football contest. Despite the loss, Brady later praised Paul for his preparation and athletic performance.
Because of this old rivalry, fans online are speculating that the slap at the Fanatics Fest was an extension of their ongoing public banter and hence promotional.
One X user wrote, “If this was real, KAT wouldn't have been able to hold Logan back.”
Another called both stars out and commented, “Everyone knows this is staged. Y'all are too old to be doing this.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More