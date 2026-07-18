Tom Brady and Logan Paul beef after slap row at Fanatics Fest face-off: Slap, 'dork' jibe and stunt speculation

NFL icon Tom Brady and social media personality-turned-WWE star Logan Paul set social media buzzing on Friday after an onstage confrontation at Fanatics Fest NYC turned physical. Videos circulating online show Tom Brady and Logan Paul standing face-to-face while Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns stood between them. (Elsa/Getty Images/AFP and AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

The viral video released by Fanatics Fest showed Brady reaching around NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and striking Paul with an open hand before Towns stepped in to separate the pair.

The brief video, however, does not show what led to the confrontation. But many fans questioned whether the exchange was genuine or part of a promotional storyline.

Also read: Why did Tom Brady slap Logan Paul? Here's what happened during their heated Fanatics Fest 2026 confrontation

What happened at Fanatics Fest? The situation unfurled during the "This Is Why We Collect" panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City's Jacob Javits Center.

Videos circulating online show Brady and Paul standing face-to-face while Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns stood between them. Moments later, Brady extended his arm around Towns and appeared to slap Paul across the face with an open hand.

Towns immediately stretched out both arms to separate the two as they continued exchanging words. There was no further escalation, and the event proceeded smoothly thereon.

Logan Paul vs Tom Brady Soon after the clip went viral, Paul took to X to explain his version of events. He wrote, “This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me?? Horrible example for the kids.”

To further provoke Brady, Paul added in his X post, “Aura -100. Blocked. With a torn tricep.”

Brady responded in kind. First, he replied with a one-word post on the viral video of the slap. He just wrote, “Dork.”

He later reposted Paul's message and wrote, "I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd."