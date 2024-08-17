Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 17, 2024, is 36.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 36.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.61 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 36.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 138.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|34.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|26.78 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 20, 2024
|30.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|26.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|31.05 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
