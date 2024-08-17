Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 18, 2024 34.69 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 26.78 °C Heavy intensity rain August 20, 2024 30.69 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 26.89 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 31.05 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 30.75 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 33.11 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 17, 2024, is 36.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 36.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.61 °C and 36.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 36.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 138.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

