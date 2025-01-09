Mahakumbh-2025: Shankaracharyas start arriving in mela area

: After the grand entries of Akhadas, the revered Shankaracharyas have now begun arriving here ahead of the formal start of Mahakumbh. The procession of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati moving towards Mahakumbh mela area. (HT photo)

A grand procession marked the entry of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati into the mela area on Thursday. The event witnessed participation of thousands of sadhus.

The grand procession for the Shankaracharya started from Ram Bagh in the city. It saw participation of thousands of sadhus and Ved Batuk Brahmacharis from various Akhadas.

Leading the procession was the religious flag of the Shankaracharya, followed by a majestic chariot carrying the Shankaracharya with mahants and sadhus from various monastic orders accompanying him.

The procession showcased glimpses of folk culture and music from across the country. Artistes from Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka performed traditional dance forms and music. Drum bands from South India and Maharashtra captured everyone’s attention.

The Shiva Dhol Band from Maharashtra, with dozens of drums playing together, created an electrifying atmosphere. The procession was warmly welcomed by locals with flowers at 108 locations across the city.

It passed through Malaka, Sabzi Mandi, Moti Mahal Chauraha, Chamelibai Dharmshala, Jansenganj, Chowk Ghantaghar, Bahadur Ganj and Kydganj, before entering the Mahakumbh mela site via the bandh road, ultimately reaching the Shankaracharya camp.