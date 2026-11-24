LUCKNOW Busy stretches across the state capital are shrinking into daily bottlenecks as private and government buses remain parked along roadsides for over 24 hours at a stretch, with commuter complaints to the police and transport department largely going unheard.
A spot check by HT across major corridors confirmed that heavy vehicles are not just halting to board passengers, but occupying up to half the road widths between trips. At several locations, drivers and conductors were seen cooking on stoves and sleeping inside the parked buses, effectively turning public roads into makeshift halting yards.
The encroachment has left residents struggling even to exit their own homes. At Kamta crossing, where UPSRTC buses queue up from evening until the next day, residents of Parijat Apartment say the service lane outside their gate is routinely blocked during peak hours. “Just imagine the situation in case of a medical emergency,” said resident Harsh Bardhan Singh. “We demanded an alternative exit gate from the LDA. Though it was constructed, it has not been made operational for unknown reasons.”
Similar scenes play out outside Charbagh railway station, near the Alambagh bus depot, along the British Residency in Qaiserbagh and around Hussainabad’s Clock Tower. In Hussainabad, where a park fair and tourist rush already swell evening traffic, residents say enforcement is virtually absent. “Despite a police outpost being nearby, authorities rarely take action,” said local resident Bilal Kazmi.{{/usCountry}}
Similar scenes play out outside Charbagh railway station, near the Alambagh bus depot, along the British Residency in Qaiserbagh and around Hussainabad’s Clock Tower. In Hussainabad, where a park fair and tourist rush already swell evening traffic, residents say enforcement is virtually absent. “Despite a police outpost being nearby, authorities rarely take action,” said local resident Bilal Kazmi.{{/usCountry}}
The situation persists despite earlier intervention. Following previous HT reports on inter-district roadways buses using side lanes as unofficial parking lots, the then divisional commissioner had inspected the Charbagh bus stand and directed that buses be parked inside terminals.
Lucknow’s regional transport officer (enforcement) Prabhat Pandey said the department would soon take up the illegal bus parking issue with the traffic police. The two agencies have carried out several joint drives against buses picking up passengers from unauthorised roadside stops, he said. Keeping roads clear of parked buses falls primarily under the traffic police, he added.
During October-November checks on buses operating illegally in Lucknow, the transport department issued around 147 challans and seized some buses in a monthlong campaign. The figures cover the wider enforcement drive, which included action against operators picking up passengers along roadsides. A separate count of buses penalised specifically for unauthorised parking was unavailable.
Pandey said the agency responsible for taking action depends on where the buses are parked. While the traffic police primarily deal with vehicles obstructing a public road, clearing land occupied without authorisation and used to park buses is the responsibility of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, he added.
The transport department also faces a staff shortage. According to Pandey, only one official is available to handle such enforcement work across Lucknow city. He said the department would coordinate with the traffic police for the proposed action against buses parked along roadsides.
ADCP (Traffic) Raghvendra Singh said: “We too want roads to be congestion free for better traffic management. We have been telling the transport department often to clear the roads. Traffic personnel often challan buses parked on the road due to lack of enough space inside depots.”
THE CHOKE POINTS
Kamta Crossing: UPSRTC buses line up from evening till the next day, blocking apartment exits along the service lane.
Charbagh & Alambagh: Buses waiting between trips occupy nearly half the road outside Charbagh station and near Alambagh depot.
Hussainabad: Private buses remain parked for 24 hours near the Clock Tower, with crews cooking and sleeping on board amid tourist and fair traffic.
Qaiserbagh: Roads along the British Residency are lined with parked buses instead of vehicles using designated lots.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aakash Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, where he covers crime, policing and law and order across Uttar Pradesh, with a special focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage, alongside in-depth coverage of governance, public safety and civic issues. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that uncover untold narratives and build a meaningful connection with readers. Over the years, Aakash has reported extensively on major crime investigations, policing reforms, cybercrime, infrastructure, public transport and heritage conservation, combining on-ground reporting with data-driven storytelling. His work is driven by a commitment to accuracy, accountability and public interest journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times in Lucknow, he trained and worked with several prominent print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata, covering diverse beats including features, entertainment and culture, and breaking news. These experiences helped shape his versatile reporting style and strong news sense across platforms. His investigative reporting has earned industry recognition, including the prestigious P.D. Tandon Award for Outstanding Journalism for an investigation that exposed narcotics networks operating in the state capital, reinforcing his commitment to impactful, public-interest journalism.
Shikhar Shukla is a Correspondent with the Hindustan Times based in Lucknow, where he covers transport, crime, and urban affairs across the state capital. He is known for in-depth ground reports on public transport, road safety, railways, civic infrastructure, law enforcement, and other issues that directly affect citizens. His work combines accountability journalism with reader-focused storytelling, prioritising public interest and factual accuracy. Born and raised in Lucknow, Shikhar is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. He began his career with TV9 in Delhi, later worked with the News18 network, and joined the Hindustan Times in Lucknow in 2026. Prior to this, he served as a Sub Editor at TV9 Digital and as a Content Producer at News18 in Delhi, where he handled digital news production, script writing, voice-overs, video production, and multimedia storytelling in fast-paced newsroom environments. With solid experience in both digital and print journalism, Shikhar focuses on delivering accurate, impactful, and reader-centric reporting. His stories highlight governance, public policy, and everyday civic concerns while upholding the highest standards of factual integrity and editorial responsibility.