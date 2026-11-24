LUCKNOW Busy stretches across the state capital are shrinking into daily bottlenecks as private and government buses remain parked along roadsides for over 24 hours at a stretch, with commuter complaints to the police and transport department largely going unheard.

A private bus parked at Hussainabad near clock tower. (Deepak Mishra/HT Photo) more less

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A spot check by HT across major corridors confirmed that heavy vehicles are not just halting to board passengers, but occupying up to half the road widths between trips. At several locations, drivers and conductors were seen cooking on stoves and sleeping inside the parked buses, effectively turning public roads into makeshift halting yards.

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The encroachment has left residents struggling even to exit their own homes. At Kamta crossing, where UPSRTC buses queue up from evening until the next day, residents of Parijat Apartment say the service lane outside their gate is routinely blocked during peak hours. “Just imagine the situation in case of a medical emergency,” said resident Harsh Bardhan Singh. “We demanded an alternative exit gate from the LDA. Though it was constructed, it has not been made operational for unknown reasons.”

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{{^usCountry}} Similar scenes play out outside Charbagh railway station, near the Alambagh bus depot, along the British Residency in Qaiserbagh and around Hussainabad’s Clock Tower. In Hussainabad, where a park fair and tourist rush already swell evening traffic, residents say enforcement is virtually absent. “Despite a police outpost being nearby, authorities rarely take action,” said local resident Bilal Kazmi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar scenes play out outside Charbagh railway station, near the Alambagh bus depot, along the British Residency in Qaiserbagh and around Hussainabad’s Clock Tower. In Hussainabad, where a park fair and tourist rush already swell evening traffic, residents say enforcement is virtually absent. “Despite a police outpost being nearby, authorities rarely take action,” said local resident Bilal Kazmi. {{/usCountry}}

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The situation persists despite earlier intervention. Following previous HT reports on inter-district roadways buses using side lanes as unofficial parking lots, the then divisional commissioner had inspected the Charbagh bus stand and directed that buses be parked inside terminals.

Lucknow’s regional transport officer (enforcement) Prabhat Pandey said the department would soon take up the illegal bus parking issue with the traffic police. The two agencies have carried out several joint drives against buses picking up passengers from unauthorised roadside stops, he said. Keeping roads clear of parked buses falls primarily under the traffic police, he added.

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During October-November checks on buses operating illegally in Lucknow, the transport department issued around 147 challans and seized some buses in a monthlong campaign. The figures cover the wider enforcement drive, which included action against operators picking up passengers along roadsides. A separate count of buses penalised specifically for unauthorised parking was unavailable.

Pandey said the agency responsible for taking action depends on where the buses are parked. While the traffic police primarily deal with vehicles obstructing a public road, clearing land occupied without authorisation and used to park buses is the responsibility of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, he added.

The transport department also faces a staff shortage. According to Pandey, only one official is available to handle such enforcement work across Lucknow city. He said the department would coordinate with the traffic police for the proposed action against buses parked along roadsides.

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ADCP (Traffic) Raghvendra Singh said: “We too want roads to be congestion free for better traffic management. We have been telling the transport department often to clear the roads. Traffic personnel often challan buses parked on the road due to lack of enough space inside depots.”

THE CHOKE POINTS

Kamta Crossing: UPSRTC buses line up from evening till the next day, blocking apartment exits along the service lane.

Charbagh & Alambagh: Buses waiting between trips occupy nearly half the road outside Charbagh station and near Alambagh depot.

Hussainabad: Private buses remain parked for 24 hours near the Clock Tower, with crews cooking and sleeping on board amid tourist and fair traffic.

Qaiserbagh: Roads along the British Residency are lined with parked buses instead of vehicles using designated lots.

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