UP: Man, second wife held for killing, secretly burying 7-month-old daughter
A man and his second wife were arrested for murdering his daughter from his first wife, in a village under the Dubbaga police station limits, on Monday. The duo had also buried the body secretly. Police said the crime was discovered when the first wife of the accused approached the police on Wednesday after she did not find her seven-month-old daughter.
Inspector in-charge of Dubbaga police station, Anil Prakash Singh said the accused Sanjay Rawat, 30, and his second wife Meena, 22, have been taken into custody and the girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination after exhuming it on Wednesday. He said the two accused have been booked for charges of murder and for concealment of crime under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 201 respectively.
According to the police, the complainant, Pramilla, was living separately at her parents’ house for the past few months, in Lodhousi village of Kakori, after differences with her husband, Sanjay, while her two daughters, Shristi, 2, and Mishti, seven-months old, stayed with Sanjay. Sanjay runs a two-wheeler repair shop at Raipur crossing on Hardoi Road.
While Pramilla was staying away, Sanjay married another woman, Meena, around 15 days ago and started living with her.
Pramilla had settled the issue with her husband on the intervention of the police at Dubagga police station on July 21, when her husband paid ₹55,000 to her. She said she started looking for her daughters and got suspicious after not finding the younger one.
She lodged an FIR with the Dubbaga police station after learning from some neighbours that her younger daughter died two days ago and her body was buried secretly at a nearby ground. The police acted on her complaint as she suspected that the girl has been murdered and buried secretly.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
