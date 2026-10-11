Mandaviya leads cycle rally in Kashi, urges youth to work for drug-free society

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday led a 5.5-km cycle rally in Varanasi as part of the 94th edition of “Fit India Sundays on Cycle” held under the theme “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat”, urging young people to make fitness a part of their daily routine and work towards a drug-free society.

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya leading a cycle rally in Varanasi on October 11. (Ht photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stressing the importance of a drug-free society, the minister and participants took the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” pledge, reaffirming their collective resolve to combat substance abuse and build a drug-free generation.

The event, organised along the route from Namo Ghat to Diksha Mandap, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University from 6:00 am onwards, brought together over 500 cyclists and more than 1,000 participants. Medallists from the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including Prachi Chaudhary, Parul Chaudhary, Jay Kumar and Raj Kumar Pal, also took part in the cycle rally.

The event started at Namo Ghat with a meditation session led by Nivedita Shreyans, director of youth affairs at the Heartfulness Institute, Kanha Shantivanam, Hyderabad.

It highlighted the importance of mental well-being alongside physical fitness. A vibrant Kathak performance and a Zumba session followed, bringing together cultural expression, movement and community participation to promote holistic well-being.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Four 2026 Asian Games medallists were also feted during the event. Prachi Chaudhary was recognised for her bronze medal in the women’s 400 metres, while Parul Chaudhary was honoured for double bronze medals in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase and 5,000 metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four 2026 Asian Games medallists were also feted during the event. Prachi Chaudhary was recognised for her bronze medal in the women’s 400 metres, while Parul Chaudhary was honoured for double bronze medals in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase and 5,000 metres. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jay Kumar was felicitated for winning silver in the mixed 4×400-metre relay and bronze in the men’s 4×400-metre relay. Raj Kumar Pal was honoured for his gold medal as a member of the Indian men’s hockey team.

The cycle rally transformed the message of fitness into collective action, encouraging citizens to choose active lifestyles and become ambassadors of a drug-free society. By bringing accomplished athletes closer to communities, Fit India Sundays on Cycle also provided an opportunity for young people to interact with sporting role models and draw inspiration from their journeys.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}