Several Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam and state unit party chief Aradhana Mishra, and workers were detained on Thursday as they took out “Samvidhan Raksha March” even after they were denied permission.

Uttar Pradesh Cong chief Aradhana Mishra and AICC in charge for UP RP Gautam were among those detained. (Sourced) more less

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“Across the country, all states have got permission for the march but not Uttar Pradesh. We have been detained but the Congress will continue the struggle until all 13 crore votes deleted under SIR are brought back on the electoral roll,” said UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra.

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“The administration gives permission for all BJP events but not for ours. Whom are they afraid of?” UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam asked.

“This day, the nation adopted the Constitution drafted by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Yet, on this very day, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated that it fears not the Constitution itself but those who seek to protect it,” said Kunwar Nishad, head, UP Congress media department and vice-chairperson Priyanka Gupta in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “The BJP government must realise that its prisons have yet to forge the iron capable of confining the steely resolve of the Congress. Arrests, batons, and barricades cannot intimidate us,” Gautam said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BJP government must realise that its prisons have yet to forge the iron capable of confining the steely resolve of the Congress. Arrests, batons, and barricades cannot intimidate us,” Gautam said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kharge hails Ajay Rai for contesting against Modi

For former Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, the Samvidhan Raksha March turned into a moment of political recognition as party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge publicly praised him for taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.

“Our Ajay Rai took on the Prime Minister. He (Rai) missed by just a little. Otherwise, our PM would no longer have remained the PM. He would have gone and settled in Gujarat,” Kharge said from the dais where Rai was also seated at party headquarters in Lucknow.

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Rai, who remained state president for three years and was replaced by Aradhana Mishra in October, unsuccessfully contested against PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.