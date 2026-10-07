Marriage fraud: Thai woman claims she paid 55L for 2 sports bikes for Kanpur man

The Thai woman whose complaint led to the arrest of a Kanpur businessman has now told police that she spent ₹55 lakh on two high-end sports bikes for him, including ₹34 lakh on a BMW-1000 and ₹21 lakh on a Ninja-10, during their relationship.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thailand national Apsorn made the claim during questioning after businessman Mohammad Irfan was arrested on allegations of pressuring her to convert to Islam, assault and cheating. Police said she told them she later sought the money back but Irfan kept putting her off.

Irfan was produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court on Wednesday and sent to Kanpur jail.

DCP Central Atul Kumar Srivastava said a case was registered on Apsorn’s complaint against Irfan for allegedly pressuring her to change her religion, assault, cheating and other offences. The case was registered under Sections 318(4), 115(2), 351(3), 352, 69 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Apsorn had met Additional DCP (East) Shiva Singh on Tuesday and submitted photographs of her marriage, passport and other documents. She told police she runs a restaurant business in Thailand and met Irfan when he travelled there for work. They remained in a relationship for about four years before marrying two years ago in Thailand according to Thai customs, she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apsorn had met Additional DCP (East) Shiva Singh on Tuesday and submitted photographs of her marriage, passport and other documents. She told police she runs a restaurant business in Thailand and met Irfan when he travelled there for work. They remained in a relationship for about four years before marrying two years ago in Thailand according to Thai customs, she alleged. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She also alleged that Irfan was already married and had three children, something she learnt only after reaching his Kanpur home. She claimed she had given him money on several occasions for his business, totaling around ₹60 lakh.

Irfan, a resident of Latouche Road, has posted videos of luxury motorcycles on social media, including clips of him riding them on Kanpur roads. In one video, he says, “Finally, I am coming back in my old form; now many people will hate me.” Police said he also owns three luxury cars.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After his arrest, Irfan appeared before the media late on Tuesday night with his face covered with a handkerchief. When questioned, he began crying.

His family rejected Apsorn’s allegations and claimed she was blackmailing Irfan.

Police are examining the financial transactions and other documents submitted by Apsorn as part of the investigation.